Air India has rolled out a major upgrade to its mobile application, introducing a host of new digital capabilities designed to simplify every stage of the passenger journey—from booking and payments to airport services, baggage tracking and travel disruption management.

The enhanced app, developed by the airline’s in-house digital engineering teams, forms part of Air India’s broader digital transformation strategy and consolidates multiple travel services into a single platform. The airline said the latest enhancements are intended to deliver a more intuitive, personalized, and self-service experience for travellers.

Among the most notable additions is an in-house booking engine that enables passengers to search flights, make reservations, and purchase ancillary services through a faster and more responsive interface. Air India has also introduced its own payment orchestration platform, aimed at streamlining transactions while enabling the airline to offer personalized payment options and promotional offers during checkout.

The upgraded application also introduces context-aware disruption management, allowing passengers to access hotel accommodation and ground transportation support directly from the app when flights are disrupted.

Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Air India, said the mobile application has become the airline’s primary digital engagement channel and one of more than 140 digital systems introduced as part of Air India’s ongoing transformation programme.

According to him, every new feature is designed with the objective of reducing travel-related stress and providing customers with greater convenience, transparency and control throughout their journey. He added that the latest enhancements further simplify booking, payments, airport processes and disruption support, while customer feedback continues to shape future innovation.

AI and personalization at the core

The upgraded application strengthens Air India’s focus on AI-powered customer experiences through several intelligent capabilities.

The airline’s generative AI-powered virtual assistant, AI.g, has now handled more than 26 million customer queries, assisting passengers with a wide range of travel-related requests. Another AI-driven feature, EZ Booking, enables users to generate complete travel itineraries from simple text prompts.

The app’s AEye Vision capability uses computer vision technology to retrieve travel information without requiring manual data entry, further simplifying the booking and travel experience.

Enhanced self-service features

Air India has also upgraded several existing features that continue to witness high customer adoption.

The Flight Status feature, used over 1.4 million times every month, now provides real-time flight updates, including information about the incoming aircraft operating a scheduled service.

The app’s My Trips section has been enhanced to function as a comprehensive self-service portal, allowing passengers to manage bookings, change seats, select meals, and access trip information without contacting customer support.

The airline’s baggage tracking functionality, which records more than 200,000 monthly uses, now enables travellers to monitor checked baggage throughout the journey, including on codeshare and interline flights. The feature also supports locating delayed baggage through tracking devices such as Apple AirTag and Google-compatible trackers.

Digital airport experience

Air India’s continued integration with DigiYatra is also driving adoption, with more than 220,000 passengers using the feature every month for contactless airport processing.

The app additionally offers personalized home screens displaying upcoming trips, boarding passes, destination recommendations, and travel offers. It also includes a dedicated Maharaja Club section for loyalty programme management, along with smart notifications such as the ‘Boarding Will Begin Shortly’ alert.

A notable addition is offline functionality, allowing travellers to access services such as My Trips, Flight Status, Baggage Tracking, and onboard food and beverage menus even without an internet connection.

Strong digital adoption

According to Air India, the mobile application has been downloaded nearly 17 million times globally and currently serves over 100,000 daily active users. It holds a 4.8-star rating on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in India and has achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +61, making it one of the highest-rated airline applications globally.

The latest rollout underscores Air India’s continued investment in digital technologies as the carrier seeks to improve customer experience through AI, automation and self-service capabilities while strengthening its position as a technology-driven global airline.