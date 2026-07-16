AI Must Solve Real Business Problems, Not Just Tick a Box: Ravi Pichan, CIO & Head of Digital Banking, RBL Bank
BFSI Interviews - July 2026
As RBL Bank sharpens its growth strategy, customer experience remains at the heart of its technology agenda. Ravi Pichan, CIO of RBL Bank, outlines the bank’s three key priorities for the coming months, delivering frictionless customer journeys, supporting business expansion through technology, and strengthening wholesale banking opportunities along the India-UAE corridor. On artificial intelligence, Pichan advocates a measured, value-driven approach, emphasising that AI investments must be backed by clear business outcomes rather than hype, with a focus on enhancing customer experience, improving productivity, and aligning with the bank’s broader business and technology strategy.
Watch the full insightful interview: