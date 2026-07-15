Aws expands Hyderabad data centre operations with planned $21 bn cloud infrastructure investment in india

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has begun expanding its data centre operations in Hyderabad, marking the next phase of growth for its AWS (Asia Pacific) Hyderabad Region as the company scales cloud infrastructure to meet rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services in India.

The expansion follows Amazon’s announcement that it plans to invest more than US$21 billion in cloud infrastructure across India between 2026 and 2030. The investment forms part of the company’s broader US$48 billion commitment to its businesses in India announced earlier this year.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility was held in Hyderabad in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. AWS said the investment will support the expansion of data centre capacity in Hyderabad and Mumbai, providing enterprises, startups and government organisations with access to cloud computing, AI services and specialised AI hardware.

According to the company, AWS had invested more than US$1.3 billion in cloud infrastructure in the Hyderabad Region by the end of 2025. The latest investment is intended to strengthen India’s cloud infrastructure as demand for AI workloads and digital services continues to grow.

Commenting on the expansion, Anurag Khilnani, Director of Data Centre Delivery at AWS, said the company has continued to expand its cloud infrastructure in Telangana since launching the Hyderabad Region in 2022. He added that the investment is aimed at supporting India’s Digital India and IndiaAI initiatives while strengthening local supply chains and workforce development.

Alongside infrastructure expansion, AWS is also investing in workforce development through its Amazon Data Centre Skilling Program. The programme, now in its fourth year, provides training in data centre operations for engineering students in Telangana. According to AWS, 250 students have completed the programme in Hyderabad, with 110 joining the company’s data centre operations team.

More broadly, AWS said it has trained over 10 million people in India in cloud-related skills since 2017 through initiatives including AWS Skill Builder, AWS Educate and AWS re/Start.

The Hyderabad expansion comes as cloud providers continue to increase investments in India’s data centre infrastructure to support enterprise digital transformation and AI adoption. Growing demand for compute capacity, sovereign cloud services and AI-ready infrastructure has accelerated investments by hyperscale cloud providers across key markets, including Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai.