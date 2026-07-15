ESDS launches sovereign privileged access management and SIEM platforms

ESDS Software Solution has launched two enterprise cybersecurity platforms, Swaraj Nandi and Swaraj Hansa, aimed at strengthening privileged access management and security monitoring for organisations operating in regulated sectors.

The products were unveiled in Mumbai in the presence of economist and Swadeshi Jagaran Manch National Co-Convener Dr. Ashwani Mahajan.

The launch expands ESDS’ portfolio of indigenous enterprise technology platforms, which also includes Swaraj AIOPS, Swaraj Garuda and Swaraj Jatayoo. According to the company, both platforms have been developed in India and are designed to support on-premises, private cloud and as-a-service deployments.

Swaraj Nandi is a Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform that enables organisations to manage privileged credentials, monitor user sessions and maintain audit trails. The platform includes features such as credential vaulting, automated password rotation, multi-factor authentication, session recording and behavioural analytics to detect anomalous activity. ESDS said it supports Linux and Windows servers, major database platforms and network devices from vendors including Cisco and Juniper.

Swaraj Hansa is an AI-powered Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform designed to automate threat detection and security operations. The platform analyses and correlates security events across enterprise infrastructure, provides contextual explanations for alerts and automates routine security operations tasks. It is designed to operate in standalone, air-gapped and private cloud environments for organisations with data sovereignty requirements.

According to ESDS, the two platforms address two common enterprise security challenges—controlling privileged access to critical systems and improving the efficiency of security operations centres (SOCs) dealing with large volumes of alerts. The company said the platforms have been developed to support compliance with regulatory frameworks including the Reserve Bank of India’s IT framework, SEBI’s Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF), the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, PCI DSS v4.0, ISO 27001 and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

Commenting on the launch, Piyush Somani, Promoter, Managing Director and Chairman of ESDS Software Solution, said organisations across sectors including banking, healthcare, government and large enterprises continue to face risks associated with privileged credentials and the growing volume of security alerts. He said the new platforms are intended to improve governance over privileged access and enhance security monitoring through automation.

Dr. Ashwani Mahajan said strengthening indigenous cloud, AI and cybersecurity capabilities would be important for advancing India’s digital sovereignty. He added that building domestic digital infrastructure would help reduce dependence on overseas technologies while supporting the country’s long-term technology ecosystem.

The platforms are available immediately across on-premises, private cloud and software-as-a-service deployment models. ESDS said it will offer proof-of-concept and pilot engagements for organisations in sectors including banking, government, insurance and healthcare.