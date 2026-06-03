Building the digital backbone of manufacturing: How the Cello Group is creating a connected, intelligent enterprise

For decades, ‘Cello’ has been a household name across India. From consumer houseware and drinkware to stationery, furniture, appliances, glassware, cookware, and allied products, the group has built one of the country’s most diversified consumer manufacturing businesses. Today, as manufacturing enterprises face growing pressure to improve efficiency, resilience, and speed, Cello Group is quietly executing a technology transformation designed to create a more connected, data-driven, and future-ready organization.

The transformation is being led with a clear philosophy: technology must create measurable business value.

Cello World is among India’s leading consumer products companies, with a presence across consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and moulded furniture and allied products. Over four decades, the company has expanded its manufacturing footprint and product portfolio while building one of the country’s most recognized consumer brands. The company operates multiple manufacturing facilities across India and serves millions of customers through an extensive distribution network.

Radheshyam Menaria, Head of IT, Cello Group, says that the company’s digital journey has been shaped by the need to support business growth while improving operational consistency across diverse manufacturing environments. “Our focus has been to build a strong, scalable and future-ready technology environment that can support business growth across different manufacturing divisions and locations. Technology at Cello is not just about automation. It is about improving operational reliability, enabling scalability, and creating a foundation for long-term growth”.

Standardization at Scale

For manufacturing organisations operating across multiple product lines, technology complexity often grows faster than the business itself. Different processes, plant environments, and operational requirements can create fragmented systems and data silos.

At Cello Group, one of the primary objectives has been to establish greater standardization and visibility across operations. This has translated into investments in enterprise infrastructure, SAP integration, application modernization, cybersecurity, and centralized reporting capabilities.

“One of our key priorities has been bringing better operational visibility and process efficiency across the organisation. We have worked continuously on strengthening enterprise infrastructure, modernizing applications, and improving integration so that decision-makers have access to faster and more reliable information,” Menaria explains.

The result is a technology environment that enables leadership teams to make decisions based on integrated operational data rather than fragmented reports.

Modernizing the Manufacturing Core

Several digital initiatives are currently underway across the group’s manufacturing and operational ecosystem. These include infrastructure modernization, data center transformation, SAP ecosystem strengthening, cybersecurity enhancement, centralized monitoring, and automation of operational processes.

While many organisations pursue transformation projects in isolation, Cello’s approach has focused on creating an integrated technology foundation.

“We are focusing on improving integration between business functions so that operational coordination and visibility improve across plants and departments. These initiatives are helping us reduce manual dependency, improve reliability, and strengthen business continuity readiness,” says Menaria.

The emphasis is not merely on digitization but on building an architecture that can scale alongside future business expansion.

The Rise of Practical AI

Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming part of manufacturing conversations. Yet many organizations continue to struggle with identifying use cases that deliver tangible business outcomes.

Cello’s approach remains grounded in practicality. “Our focus is on use cases where AI can deliver measurable business value. We are more interested in operational outcomes than deploying technology for the sake of innovation,” Menaria notes.

Among the areas being explored are predictive monitoring, preventive maintenance, intelligent analytics, automated reporting, operational dashboards, and process automation.

Looking ahead, the company also sees potential in AI-driven quality analytics, anomaly detection, demand forecasting, and intelligent production planning. These capabilities could help manufacturing teams anticipate disruptions, reduce downtime, optimize resource utilization, and improve decision-making across the value chain.

“The objective is straightforward—improve efficiency, reduce downtime, increase visibility, and support faster decision-making,” he adds.

Infrastructure Modernization Delivers Unexpected Returns

One of the most significant technology initiatives undertaken by the group has been the modernization of its enterprise infrastructure and data center environment.

Initially designed to improve scalability and business continuity, the project generated benefits that extended beyond the original business case.

“The primary goal was to improve stability, scalability, and recovery readiness. However, the impact was much broader than expected. We saw significant improvements in infrastructure performance, application stability, operational visibility, and user experience across locations,” Menaria says.

The initiative also created a stronger foundation for future cloud adoption and digital transformation programs. For manufacturing businesses, where downtime can directly affect production schedules and supply chain commitments, resilience has become as important as efficiency.

Cybersecurity as a Business Imperative

As manufacturing systems become increasingly connected, the distinction between IT and operational environments continues to blur. This convergence introduces new risks that demand a more comprehensive security strategy.

“Cybersecurity is now a critical business priority. Operational continuity and cybersecurity are directly linked in manufacturing environments,” says Menaria.

Cello Group has adopted a layered security approach focused on identity and access management, endpoint protection, network security, continuous monitoring, backup readiness, recovery mechanisms, and cybersecurity awareness.

The strategy reflects a broader shift occurring across manufacturing industries, where cyber resilience is increasingly viewed as a prerequisite for digital transformation.

“As connectivity increases across manufacturing operations, securing both enterprise IT and operational environments becomes equally important. Our focus is on reducing cyber risks while enabling secure adoption of digital technologies,” he adds.

IT-OT Convergence Becomes a Strategic Enabler

The future of manufacturing will depend heavily on the ability to connect operational systems with enterprise decision-making processes. This is where IT-OT convergence is becoming a strategic differentiator.

At the Cello Group, the integration of manufacturing data with business systems is helping improve coordination between production, supply chain, operations, and management teams.

“Real-time visibility helps us identify issues faster, improve planning, increase transparency, and make quicker decisions. The goal is to create a connected digital ecosystem where operational insights directly contribute to productivity and efficiency improvements,” Menaria explains.

As organisations pursue smarter manufacturing models, integrated data environments will become increasingly central to competitiveness.

The Road Ahead: Intelligent Manufacturing at Scale

For Cello Group, the next phase of transformation is focused on building an intelligent, scalable, secure, and data-driven manufacturing ecosystem. The roadmap includes expanding automation, increasing AI adoption, strengthening cybersecurity, improving cloud scalability, and enhancing connected manufacturing operations.

The company also plans to drive greater process standardization across business units and manufacturing locations.

“Technologies such as AI-driven analytics, predictive intelligence, smart manufacturing platforms, and advanced operational intelligence will play a major role in improving manufacturing competitiveness. At the same time, our focus will remain on practical initiatives that deliver measurable value and support long-term business growth,” Menaria concludes.

In an industry often captivated by futuristic visions, Cello Group’s transformation offers a more grounded lesson: successful digital transformation is not about adopting every emerging technology. It is about building the right foundation, connecting the enterprise, and ensuring technology consistently drives operational outcomes. For manufacturers navigating the next phase of Industry 4.0, that may be the most important transformation of all.