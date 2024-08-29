Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  How are AI and data analytics shaping the future of brand marketing?

How are AI and data analytics shaping the future of brand marketing?

Guest BlogsArtificial Intelligence AINews
By Express Computer
Anil Somani
0 12

By Anil Somani, Chairman, FOSTIIMA Business School- Delhi

As the world is evolving towards technological advancements, concepts like ‘AI’ and ‘Data Analytics’ are beginning to emerge as transformative forces. These technological tools are now becoming an essential asset in the world of marketing, they not only enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of marketing strategies but also enable brands to connect with their audiences in numerous ways. Today, as businesses strive to stay competitive, it has become more than important to understand AI and Data Analytics and their significance in the future of brand marketing. Here, Mr. Anil Somani, Chairman of FOSTIIMA, has shared his insights on how we can shape the future of brand marketing through the use of AI and data analytics.

Personalised customer experience

Through advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, today AI can analyse huge amounts of data which gives businesses the ability to deliver personalised customer experiences. To explain in detail, recommendation engines which are powered by AI are extremely common in e-commerce. These systems analyse a user’s browsing and purchase history and accordingly suggest products, enhancing both customer satisfaction and sales.

Advanced audience targeting

With data analytics and AI targeting, the audience has become more easy and efficient. It segments audiences with remarkable precision and also identifies niche groups that are usually used to get overlooked by conventional marketing methods. For instance, AI can analyse social media activity to identify micro-influencers who align with a brand’s values and have a high engagement rate within specific communities. Collaborating with these influencers can help brands reach highly targeted audiences more authentically and effectively.

Adoption of real-time analytics

The ability to analyse data in real time is another game-changer brought about by AI and data analytics. Brands can monitor the performance of their marketing campaigns as they unfold, allowing for immediate adjustments to optimise outcomes. This agility is particularly valuable in today’s fast-paced digital environment, where consumer preferences and market conditions can change rapidly.

AI and data analytics are undeniably reshaping the future of brand marketing and as they continue to evolve their impact on brand marketing will only grow, making them essential tools for any forward-thinking business. Embracing these innovations will not only help brands stay competitive but also foster deeper, more meaningful relationships with their customers.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image