How COVID-19 has Made Internet Access, Broadband and Hotspots an Educational Necessity

Read Article

In the month of March, schools and colleges across India began shutting down temporarily as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. It’s been over three months, and yet – there is no certainty around when they will reopen. A large number of schools and institutions have adopted online teaching methods. Students are trying hard to get back to their studies through virtual learning portals. While virtual learning helps reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission, schools were presented with a new problem: how to ensure every student has internet access so they could continue their education remotely.

“Before COVID-19 led to social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, students who needed access to broadband could use school computer labs, public libraries, on-campus Wi-Fi, public Wi-Fi, and other networks — there are documented cases where students were found parked outside fast food restaurants to use the Wi-Fi for homework,” explains IEEE Senior Member David Witkowski. “This all changed after the pandemic when people were forced to stay home and avoid public places.”

Witkowski says that digital inclusion and equity are crucial to keeping online learning accessible to all students. The swift change to remote learning meant that the “homework gap went from an embarrassing inconvenience to a social crisis,” he explains.

“In the wake of the pandemic we can no longer ignore the issue of digital equity and hope it will go away on its own,” says Witkowski.

Witkowski is co-chairing the Deployment Working Group as part of the IEEE Future Networks Initiative that aims to raise awareness of the internet accessibility issue and to encourage accelerated network buildouts at the national and international level.

“Part of the work we’re doing in the Deployment Working Group is calling attention to the socio-economic trends and factors that have driven and continue to drive the societal shift towards mobile technologies and the apps that run on them,” says Witkowski. “Unfortunately, the deployment of networks that enable these technologies has not been equitable.”

Hotspots convert cellular signals to Wi-Fi to serve laptops with broadband access. If homes do not have the physical infrastructure or adequate wiring to deliver broadband, a hotspot helps students quickly gain internet access to continue their education from home. Cellular hotspots deliver broadband without the need for wiring, and they can be easily moved.

While many schools are beginning to close out their next semester, they are contemplating the likelihood of another term of virtual distance learning.

“We should expect that distance learning is the new normal for students,” says Witkowski. “This means that we must provide broadband to students at home. Broadband is the new textbook, and nobody would expect a student to successfully attend school without books.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]