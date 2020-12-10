How Digital Decor Shows are Changing Things for Furniture Industry

Read Article

By Lokendra Ranawat

It is no surprise that Digital Decor shows have revolutionized the furniture world fraternities and fashion industry worldwide. The reason behind this is that Digital world has always fascinated generations of human. The thought behind this is simple, “FAME & MONEY”. In these changing times of pandemic, online world again came to our rescue. It has made a tremendous success in every field since last 20 years. Weather it is a reality show or a web series, number of spectators have always proliferated. In order to understand the supreme question, we have to know the anatomy of Digital Decor.

WHAT IS DIGITAL DECOR?

A Digital Decor is an online platform where simple ideas of interior designing and decorating house are recorded on cameras and portrayed to the masses, so the people who actually wants a home redecoration, can take help from these platforms. Most of these platforms are in the formats of reality T.V shows or a series on Netflix. Other than these platforms, online blogging and marketing through social media platforms.

The hosts in Digital Decor shows online, demonstrates the ways in which one can easily decorate the interior designing of any room or office spaces. Some famous Digital Decor shows are, Fixer Upper, Nate and Jeremiah by design, Sarah off the grid or Small budget: big makeover etc.

Now, let’s dwell into the furniture industry. It is one of the fastest growing industry in the world. The demand for furniture products has gone very high in last 10 to 15 years. The reason behind increase demand is the furniture fashion online. The utility of internet has created a huge platform for all the furniture companies to market the furniture units in such interesting and productive way that a customer is easily enticed towards the commercials. Nobody want to be left behind, everybody wants to be trendy. Another big reason behind such huge popularity of furniture products is the availability of economic house makeover furniture modules available at reasonable prices. It has attracted a vast section of middle-class population, the main population.

If talking about India, then people moving into urban areas, are in frequent need of easy and pocket friendly house makeover, so they don’t have to tire out themselves in contacting carpenters and doing everything methodical. Today everything is ready made, available a few clicks away. Therefore, these digital decor shows have gone viral and essential for the people.

3 REASONS BEHIND THE IMPACT OF DIGITAL DECOR SHOWS ON FURNITURE INDUSTRY

1. Charisma

The word charisma perfectly explains the very initial reason for the impact of digital decor shows on furniture industry. The magnetism of people towards the digitally made decor show has fueled the sale of furniture design and patterns. These reality shows feature a very rich content in their episodes. One or two people prepares a property with the most dynamic and good-looking furniture. This makeover instantly creates a connection with the viewer, on how to easily decorate your house from inside.

Along with the attractive content, they really research thorough on every little detail, like, what should be the color of your door knobs and drawer knobs? What can be the texture of their bathroom tiles or window frames design, color etc. Every little detail is presented in utmost informative style, so people get immediately responsive and experiment starts. Such is the power of digital decor shows. In simpler words they are changing the design priorities of people, just by explaining some tricks to crack the best freestyle designing at home.

2. DIY Videos

Another good reason behind the impact of these digital decor shows is reaching out to the maximum number of people they can. To define this, let’s look at some facts.

1.67 billion people in world watch T.V daily.

3.81 billion people are active social media users in the world.

As of now, 7.5 billion is the total population of world.

It means, 5.48 billion people have access to the digital world.

According to the above-mentioned data, anything that have presence digitally, has the potential to crack such tremendous user base. Now, if we consider hypothetically, that people watching Digital Decor shows online and on television is half of 5.48 billion, then also, it accounts for more than 11% of total world population. This is a damn unbelievable figure! But it is the fact.

Well, how are they reaching such large audience? The answer to this question is also basic. They are doing “Do It Yourself” videos to impress the viewers. If show host is fixing a furniture or designing something abstract from waste materials through a DIY tutorial, then audience immediately acquire these ideas. The reality that is shown in the shows are so real that maximum people can relate to them easily.

(Data courtesy: backlinko.com, statista.com, census.gov)

3. Budget Friendly – Eco Friendly

A huge number of people today are driven towards spending their time, more and more towards nature. People plan holidays frequently with their families or friends. This pattern caught the eye of interior designers. Today, a large number of interior designs are inspired by modernity with a touch of nature. This has invited a large number of people towards living such harmonious life.

Other than eco-friendly living digital decor offer pocket friendly makeover. The furniture can be afforded without burning a hole in your account. Money is the biggest factor in the maddening following of these decor shows. In a standard budget, you can design your living room or your bedroom, with just the right amount of furniture at the right place. This has helped the majority of youth towards it. It has affected the furniture industry drastically, as, it has given birth to the endless furniture designs to oblige the customer base.

The pandemic covid-19 is also the reason for increased number of social media users and their engagement towards these Digital Decor shows. The potential of internet is just at the minimal stage, the future holds an ambiguous growth potential. Furniture industry has been growing and will never stop to grow in the coming future.

(The author is Co-Founder & CEO, WoodenStreet)

