How robots will change the face of human-machine interaction in the post-COVID world

Read Article

By Pulak Satish Kumar

Imagine a few years from now, robots picking vegetables from your backyard garden or cutting lettuce in the kitchen. They manage inventory, arrange shelves at warehouses, or patrol the borders. It won’t be wrong to envision a future where collaboration between humans and robots will be indispensable to our work – not just at home but in numerous domains, ranging from surgery to space exploration.

The existence of robot-human collaboration was already there even before the COVID-19 crisis hit the world. New-age technological trends were accelerating the creation of robots that could work with us easily and naturally. But most people had some degree of apprehension about artificial intelligence and robots. Nevertheless, those worries were set aside since the onset of the pandemic added an impetus to this human-machine co-existence.

It was rather evident as we have seen an increased dependency on different technology and robots to help humans execute certain tasks. For instance, to reduce constant exposure between COVID-19 patients and caregivers, and escalate screening, several hospitals in India turned to robots. AIIMS in Delhi deployed a floor disinfectant and a humanoid robot in COVID-19 wards. Similarly, at home, to mitigate the spread of the virus while maintaining social distancing, we witnessed lesser dependency on human house helps. In fact, there was a sudden spike in the sale of robotic vacuum cleaners and dishwashers that lend a helping hand to people while they were confined to their homes.

Is it that COVID-19 is changing the face of human-machine interaction? It may be. Let’s take a look at how humans and robots can together really open up new opportunities in the post-COVID world. On one hand, the success of this relationship will depend first on the ability of robots to integrate within existing human teams. A recent study by Texas A&M University and the Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue highlighted that aerial robots are playing a remarkable role in managing the crisis. The study also mentions how robots will be a help for people instead of a replacement. Here is how robots can help humans. On the other, it will also be important to note how swiftly humans can adapt to work with robots in the same room.

In this regard, let’s find out where robots can help humans:

Robots at home

During the lockdown phases, we have already got a glimpse of how robotic vacuum cleaners played a role in our day to day lives. Using just an app, we can set up the vacuum cleaner to execute the chore for us. Similarly, multi-function robotic cookers are able to steam, fry, bake, and perform any other action without our human intervention. Wow! We will get a warm home-cooked meal ready by the time we are done with work. Cloud-connected home robots are gradually becoming part of our daily lives and this trend is likely to evolve in the years to come. We may expect a time to come when there will be increased interactions between humans and robots that may end up changing the entire look and feel of our homes.

Robots used in public security

Predicting and detecting crime might seem far-fetched. Actually not! Using artificial technology it’s quite possible. A robot or drone can work as an intelligent machine in recognizing any suspicious activities. A quick update from a robot on any suspect or a dubious behavior spotted will help law enforcement officials to act spontaneously.

Robots in education

This isn’t a new concept that robots are being used by teachers in schools and colleges as a hands-on tool for teaching STEM. From teaching the basics of coding to become familiar with the mechanical innards of electronic bots are perhaps the best option teachers have at their disposal for imparting science and technical education. This approach is serving two purposes: first, it is helping students retain knowledge better while boosting the process of personalized learning. Second, it is aiding in the development of core skills such as critical thinking and cognitive skills. Plus, if robots are part of our future, we will be needing trained professionals to work with robots. In such a scenario, in-depth knowledge of AI and robotics to take up the jobs of robot managers becomes imperative. So why not start learning about them from now.

Robots as co-workers

The world of technology is growing at a breakneck speed. This will have a profound impact on the workplace of the future. Against such a backdrop, humans and robots working together will make processes faster, more efficient, and cost-effective. A recent study revealed that idle time is reduced by 85% when humans work collaboratively with robots compared to when working in all-human teams.

Having said so, perhaps the most common fear surrounding robotics development is ‘Robots will take our jobs.’ Let’s burst this apprehension too. In the coming years, artificial intelligence will most likely replace tasks, not jobs. Instead, this will create new markets and jobs that will require humans to be more creative. They will be required to devise business strategies, design, and develop new concepts of deploying smart machines i.e robots in real life who can analyze problems and get insights for humans to develop solutions.

(The author is Director and COO, Puresight Systems)

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]