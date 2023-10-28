How is technology redefining our homes

By Kishan Jain, Goldmedal Electricals

The rapid and remarkable progress in technology has immersed us in a world of continuous innovation, significantly impacting all aspects of our lives. We have become increasingly reliant on cutting-edge technological advancements, reshaping how we shop, live, communicate, travel, and acquire knowledge. These continuous advancements have brought about numerous positive changes, revolutionizing various sectors.

Modern technology has left an indelible mark on the global landscape, with the internet’s rise and the growing popularity of smartphones and handheld devices playing a pivotal role. This technological revolution has also led to a profound transformation in the economy, shaping it as we observe it today. As technology leaps forward, it enriches human lives, making us more intelligent and technologically adept.

Innovative technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), home automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) have evolved from concepts to tangible realities, playing integral roles in enhancing our lives and elevating our quality of living to new heights. These advancements empower us to lead more efficient, connected, and advanced lifestyles.

Technology that transforms our homes for the better

The digital revolution particularly in the world of IoT has fueled exciting times in the home automation sector. Home automation systems have evolved considerably over the past few decades owing to the advent of innovation and new technology. In today’s time and age, users can control their home including lighting, heating and appliances conveniently and efficiently using voice commands or an app. According to Statista, the global smart home automation market size is expected to touch 40.9 billion U.S. dollars by 2020. The report also suggests that the total spending on smart home automation devices will be up to 80 billion U.S. dollars by 2022. This study clearly states that the smart home automation market is proliferating.

With the introduction of smart products such as smart switches, smart lights smart plugs and others, consumers are increasingly integrating smart living into their daily lives. Smart home automation allows them to stay aware of what is happening within the house without the need of being physically present there. For instance, there are systems that allow consumers to unlock the door before they actually reach it, turn on the appliances even as you are just leaving your work place, all this just through a click on an app. The most fantastic part of this is that these products are now available to the consumers at a price point that does not burn a hole in their pockets.

Switching to a smart future

The future of home automation and smart technology is bright. The age of IoT (internet of things) allows everyday objects to be synced up to the internet through Wi-Fi. This basically means that smart home automation empowers consumers to control home electrical appliances to the tip of their finger.

The fate of innovation is considerably more intriguing than what’s going on this moment. Not just the word automation keeps us high spirited but its rising innovation is good to go to equip the better future. The future of home automation is coming up with a wide range of products to feed the glee of relaxation through the technology. This colossal jump in technological trends is going to carry our next generations into another dimension of home life. There will be a lot more developments which will make a completely mechanized and controlled residential system within no time at all.