How learning robotics and AI shapes future problem-solvers

By Pankaj Kumar Singh, Managing Director, Shard Center for Innovation

We have seen that layoffs have become common across various industries in recent years, but there has also been a noticeable surge in hiring. This shift is driven by the need for young talent with tech skills and adaptability. As industries are continuously adapting to new technologies, they are actively seeking professionals who can leverage them to optimize performance and solve emerging challenges.

According to Statista, the AI and robotics market is a prime example of this trend, with projections estimating it will reach US$17.03 billion by 2024. This significant market growth underscores the increasing importance of robotics and AI in various sectors. By equipping students with these skills at an early age, we prepare them to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market and ensure they are well-positioned to drive future advancements and tackle emerging challenges.

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, the Managing Director of Shard Center for Innovation, said, “After the pandemic, the education system has increasingly shifted online, offering theoretical knowledge but often lacking in practical and hands-on experience. Institutions like Shard are addressing this by offering offline robotics and AI classes, designed for both children under the age of 14 and working professionals. These offline classes are effective as they offer direct, practical engagement with technology, enabling students to develop essential problem-solving skills. By working with robotics and AI in a hands-on environment, young learners gain valuable experience that enhances their creativity, analytical thinking, and technical proficiency. This practical approach not only enriches their understanding but also prepares them to address future challenges with innovative solutions.”

Here, Mr. Singh highlights how learning robotics and artificial intelligence is pivotal in shaping future problem-solvers.

Enhancing problem-solving skills:

The core of including robotics and AI in education is the development of problem-solving skills. Engaging with robotics involves designing, building, and programming robots to achieve specific objectives. This hands-on process requires students to break down problems, experiment with solutions, and refine their designs based on feedback. Through iterative testing and problem resolution, students learn to approach complex challenges methodically and creatively, reflecting on real-world problem-solving scenarios where systematic approaches are crucial.

AI education extends this problem-solving approach by teaching students to create and refine algorithms that can process and analyze vast amounts of data. Students learn how to build models that can predict outcomes or recognize patterns, honing their ability to approach problems with data-driven strategies. The ability to leverage data and technology effectively enables them to address complex challenges in their work environments, driving efficiency and innovation.

Encouraging innovation and creativity:

Robotics and AI education are the foundation for innovation and creativity. Designing a robot or developing an AI application often involves addressing unique and unforeseen challenges. Students are pushed to think creatively to have genuine solutions and explore new possibilities. For example, developing a robot that can navigate complex environments or an AI system that enhances user experiences requires out-of-the-box thinking.

This emphasis on creativity prepares students to tackle real-world challenges with inventive approaches, enabling them to develop unique solutions that will help them to lead in their future workplace.

Building technical expertise:

Robotics and AI education provides students with hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies. They work with hardware components, sensors, and software tools, gaining practical skills that are critical in today’s tech-driven world. This technical literacy not only enhances their problem-solving abilities but also prepares them for careers in fields where these technologies are advancing rapidly.

Understanding how robotics and AI technologies function and their real-world applications gives students a significant advantage. They become adept at interacting with and leveraging these technologies, which is increasingly important as technology integrates into various aspects of life and work.

Preparing for the future workforce

The integration of robotics and AI into education also aligns with the needs of the future workforce. As automation and AI technologies become more prevalent, the demand for professionals skilled in these areas is growing. By engaging with robotics and AI, students position themselves for careers in fields such as robotics engineering, data science, and AI development.

The rapid evolution of technology in these fields requires students to continuously update their knowledge and skills. This commitment to ongoing learning promotes adaptability and curiosity, essential qualities for addressing new challenges and seizing opportunities as they arise.

As students engage with these technologies, they are not only acquiring valuable skills but also developing a mindset that will enable them to address the complex and evolving challenges of the future with confidence.