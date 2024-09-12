Yotta, nasscom, and Telangana AI mission launch Shambho accelerator program for Indian startups

Express Computer

By Express Computer
Yotta Data Services, an end-to-end Digital Transformation service provider, has launched Shambho, an accelerator program for Cloud & AI startups to provide them with world-class AI & cloud infrastructure, mentorship, technological support, and more. Launched with support from nasscom AI and Telangana AI Mission, Shambho aims to foster innovation in the startup sector and encourage the development of cutting-edge solutions in Cloud, AI, data science, and high-performance computing.

Through this program, the startups identified by nasscom’s GenAI Foundry will get access to credits up to USD 200,000 for Shakti Cloud, India’s fastest AI-HPC supercomputer.

Yotta will also provide regular mentorship sessions tailored to the specific needs of startups and provide access to training and technical support throughout their growth stages. Moreover, being a part of the Yotta ecosystem will also give these startups additional business opportunities through participation in networking events, and membership to Yotta and nasscom startup communities for knowledge sharing and collaboration.

Commenting on this partnership, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of Yotta Data Services, said, “India’s tech-startup ecosystem is a pivotal force propelling the nation towards its ambitious $5 trillion economy goal. Anchored by an abundant talent pool and formidable entrepreneurial spirit, our strength is evident. However, the success of GenAI hinges on scalable access to high-performance computing. Our objective is to democratize supercomputing and hyperscale cloud access for Indian enterprises and startups, a gap we aim to fill with our cloud platforms. This collaboration with nasscom reaffirms our dedication to catalyzing India’s AI journey towards self-reliance in innovation.”

This collaboration underscores Yotta’s commitment to advancing nasscom’s vision of fostering innovation in deeptech startups, aligning seamlessly with the current momentum of AI adoption in India and the nation’s burgeoning reputation as a hub for research and development.

Sangeeta Gupta, Sr. Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, nasscom said, “As we witness the evolution of Generative AI, it also opens numerous opportunities for enterprises and startups. Winning in the AI race requires businesses to place the right strategic bets in terms of acquiring the necessary computing infrastructure and identifying the most optimal modes of engagement with stakeholders. Accelerator Programs such as Shambho will not only help augment India’s AI innovation but will also certainly encourage AI startups to develop cutting-edge solutions in Cloud, AI, data science, and high-performance computing.”

The Indian tech startup landscape is expanding rapidly, with over 70% of the startups leveraging advanced technologies like AI, Blockchain, IoT, and Robotics to transform industrial processes and solve major social and economic issues.

Powered by NVIDIA’s H100 Tensor Core GPUs and designed specifically for AI and HPC workloads, Shakti Cloud offers incredible GPU-as-a-service capabilities complemented by free credits to empower entrepreneurs in building AI products with enhanced efficiency and agility.

