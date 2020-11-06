How Matrimony.com Leveraged Technology during the Covid 19 pandemic

Read Article

By Chandrasekar R, Chief Technology Operation and Infrastructure Officer, Matrimony.com

As a leading matchmaking and marriage services provider, we have been offering our seamless services to millions of customers over the last 20 years and have learnt to manage disruptions pretty well. In fact, we turned the COVID crisis into an opportunity.

Just before the lockdown, we formed a cross functional team to focus on the business continuity plan.As we anticipated the lockdown, we started focusing on developing a mobile application for the Relationship

Executives to service our customers. The Application was ready just before the lockdown and executives were able to service our customers. During the lockdown, we focused on the pain areas of our 4.5 M+ users and created solutions for the same.

How technology helped in rolling out the HomeWeddings feature

Seeking to help thousands of couples whose weddings have been delayed by the lockdown, BharatMatrimony launched “Home Weddings”, on MatrimonyBazaar, to provide the entire range of Covid-safe wedding services right from catering to makeup including purohits at the doorstep, to help couples happily tie the knot. This service is open to the public, not just BharatMatrimony members.

HomeWeddings helps organise weddings at customers’ homes for limited guests, while following all lockdown rules and regulations laid down by the respective Governments.

How customer preferences on selection of wedding services are segregated with the help of technology

Our MatrimonyBazaar, India’s largest wedding planning marketplace, has over 38,000 wedding service providers and Mandap.com, the largest wedding venue booking platform, has partnered with over 9000 wedding venues. Leveraging data analytics and state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence tools and technologies, Matrimony.com provides customised services to the wedding-ready users on these platforms.

Technology involved in the launch of video calling feature

To help customers connect with each other and move their matchmaking conversations forward during the lockdown, we launched “Live in-app video chatting”. The exclusive feature for Premium Members allows them to chat face-to-face on video before the actual meeting in person. This also helps prospects and their families to get to know each other better. We used the WebRTC based communication for our video calling feature. Apart from these initiatives, we are leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help us focus on identifying, engaging and nurturing our customers. Also we use it in automating some of the tasks to bring in efficiency.

