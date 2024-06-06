How technology is expanding the immersive learning experience

By Dr. Hareesha K.S., Director, International Centre for Applied Sciences (ICAS), Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

In the ever-evolving landscape of education, a seismic shift is underway, with technology emerging as the harbinger of change and transforming conventional approaches to learning. Technology bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, particularly within the transformative domain of immersive technologies like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). These technologies provide educators with unprecedented tools, propelling learning experiences beyond the confines of traditional textbooks and lectures.

Virtual reality: A gateway to boundless exploration

Virtual reality (VR), once a futuristic concept, is now a potent force in education. It immerses learners in computer-generated environments, fostering deep engagement and understanding. The integration of VR in education is not merely a shift; it’s a revolution. From simulated field trips to historical recreations, the diverse applications of VR in education empower students to delve into subjects like never before, exploring the world without leaving their seats. VR and AR can cater to diverse learning styles. For instance, students with different learning abilities can benefit from customised experiences. This helps in creating a more inclusive learning environment. Immersive learning extends beyond the classroom, preparing students for real-world applications, allowing them to explore professions, conduct virtual experiments, and gain practical insights’ which is being increasingly utilised for skill-based training. Imagine textbooks with 3D models popping out, or historical figures materialising in classrooms. Augmented reality (AR) contributes practically, making learning a dynamic and engaging endeavor.

A report by Deloitte states that students exposed to immersive technologies are 30 times more likely to complete their coursework compared to their traditional counterparts. The ascent of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and other cutting-edge technologies have significantly bolstered problem-solving capabilities across diverse domains. These immersive technologies facilitate innovative problem-solving methodologies, enabling students to visualise complex scenarios and devise effective solutions in fields such as engineering and design. A study by the International Journal of Human-Computer Interaction underscores that integrating immersive technologies in education enhances critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, providing students with practical experiences in simulated environments.

The fusion of immersive technologies extends beyond VR and AR. The advent of these technologies aligns with a broader trend in industry adoption. As reported by Forbes, companies employing AR/VR witness improved decision-making processes due to enhanced data visualisation and collaborative problem-solving. In essence, the rise of AR/VR, alongside other advanced technologies, substantiates its pivotal role in catalysing innovative problem-solving approaches across diverse sectors, fostering efficiency and proficiency. Online platforms serve as the glue, binding together the diverse elements of immersive learning. These platforms break down geographical barriers, ushering in an era where education becomes a global endeavor. The virtual classroom transforms into a hub of interaction, fostering a sense of community among learners scattered across the globe. For example, medical students use VR simulations for surgical training. In healthcare, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, medical students who learned through VR had better outcomes compared to traditional methods. AR aids surgeons by overlaying digital information onto the real-world surgical field, contributing to more precise interventions. Additionally, VR simulations enable medical practitioners to practice high-stakes procedures without risk to actual patients, refining their problem-solving skills.

Immersive technologies are not merely supplements to traditional learning; they’re disruptors, breaking down the barriers that confined education to the pages of books and opening doors to a new dimension of possibilities. AR can bring real-world applications into the classroom. For instance, apps using AR can overlay 3D models onto textbook images, providing a more interactive and engaging learning experience. Beyond the memorisation of facts, immersive learning fosters creativity and critical thinking. Students evolve from mere consumers of information into creators, problem solvers, and critical analysts. Various industries have started recognising the value of AR and VR skills. The demand for employees with expertise in these technologies is growing. According to a report by Burning Glass Technologies, job postings requiring VR expertise have increased by nearly 800% from 2014 to 2019. As we embrace the present, it’s essential to look toward the future. Predicting trends helps us prepare for what’s next, ensuring that education stays at the forefront of technological advancements.