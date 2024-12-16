How the GCCs in India are emerging as strategic hubs for global digital Transformation.

By Navaneet Mishra, Senior Vice President & Head of Hexagon’s R&D Center India



Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are undergoing a significant transformation, evolving from cost centers to value hubs that drive strategic business outcomes. MNCs need their GCCs to be at the forefront of ideas and technologies. In the recent past, they have transformed into strategic centres for the parent company, gaining control over not just how and when but also what and why. The shift is fuelled by technological advancements, a talent pool, a strategic mindset, and a supportive infrastructure, making them critical to global business success. The major key drivers include:



Multi-skilled talent pool

India now has multi-skilled professionals, wherein a single individual you will find technical expertise, effective communication skills, and business acumen, which makes them instrumental in driving successful projects. Senior and middle management professionals play a crucial role in bridging the technical teams with business stakeholders, ensuring seamless alignment with larger organisational goals, solving complex challenges thriving in dynamic environments, and navigating shifts in technology and market trends with ease.



Ability to scale the talent

India has a vast talent pool of talented professionals with strong education and a culture of resilience and adaptability. This adaptability is evident in the rapid adoption of new-age tech such as AI, ML, Big Data, Cloud Computing, IoT, etc. Professionals are upskilling, continuously learning, and evolving to meet the requirements of a dynamic landscape. To further nurture talent, GCCs prioritise people development with training programs that provide hands-on experience with emerging technologies and Innovation labs that serve as incubators for creative ideas, allowing employees to experiment, grow, and innovate.



Physical infrastructure support

India is rapidly closing the gap with developed countries through efforts by the government and private sectors to build advanced infrastructure and create a supportive business environment for GCCs. Significant advancements in infrastructure have transformed major business hubs like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune into attractive destinations for multinational corporations. Enhanced physical infrastructure, like robust telecom networks, power supply, and well-connected roads, has strengthened operational efficiency. Additionally, the growing real estate with modern office spaces, tech parks, and hotels creates a conducive environment with seamless operational continuity and reliable connectivity.

Hunger for ownership matched with skills

GCCs are shifting towards an ownership mindset. Moving beyond task execution, they are actively engaging with market dynamics and understanding customer needs and the competition. This proactive mindset aligns them with broader global goals and positions them as strategic partners. Further, GCCs are becoming Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for organisations. These hubs guide both local and global teams toward operational excellence and enable data-driven decision-making, accelerate the development of groundbreaking solutions, and act as incubators for innovation within organisations. Additionally, the growth of enterprise-level architecture capabilities and Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) centres within GCCs have further strengthened their ability to address large-scale challenges. This combination of technological and architectural expertise addresses the multifaceted needs of global enterprises.



Supportive government policies

India’s government policies are promoting a conducive environment for growth. With initiatives like Digital India, we see simplified regulations, processes, visa norms, etc. Also, the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) has become a smooth pathway for setting up operations.



The collaborative ecosystem of academia and startups

In addition to internal initiatives, GCCs drive innovation through collaboration with external ecosystems. The Startup ecosystem is expanding rapidly. GCCs are actively partnering with them to co-develop solutions and adopt cutting-edge technologies, extending their innovation potential beyond organisational boundaries and shaping broader technological advancements and industry transformations. Additionally, GCCs are creating a strong, skilled talent pipeline through partnerships with academia. Collaborations such as internships, research opportunities, and labs within colleges expose students to real-world challenges and prepare them for the corporate world.

In conclusion

The paradigm of having a ‘seat at the table’ is here. They must pursue delivering world-class quality. This will need to start at the stage of imagining a product or a solution rather than at the time of testing it. This will help the GCCs reach the top of the value chain.