Agentic AI is evolving into specialised assistants, enabling the workforce to focus on value-adding tasks: Balakrishna D. R., Infosys

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Balakrishna D. R., Executive Vice President and Global Services Head for AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, highlights how Infosys is positioning itself as a leader in AI innovation, particularly with advancements in generative AI and large language models (LLMs) through their AI-first offering, Infosys Topaz. He discusses the company’s focus on responsible AI deployment, AI-driven digital transformations, and Infosys’ ongoing efforts to prepare India’s workforce for an AI-driven future, along with the crucial role AI plays in driving sustainability initiatives.

How is Infosys positioning itself as a leader in AI innovation, particularly with advancements in generative AI and LLMs?

At Infosys, we have embraced an AI-first journey by embedding AI across internal functions and core service offerings, and subsequently we are using these insights to drive client transformations. This approach is encapsulated in Infosys Topaz, our comprehensive AI-first offering designed to accelerate enterprise AI transformation.

We are focusing on advancements like small language models – exemplified by the launch of Infosys Topaz BankingSLM and Infosys Topaz ITOpsSLM, built on agentic frameworks with deployment accelerators and robust Responsible AI guardrails and governance.

Additionally, we are developing enterprise-grade AI platforms that integrate diverse models, enabling rapid development, fine-tuning, and deployment of use cases. Our strong ecosystem of partners, including hyperscalers and startups via the Infosys Innovation Network, further strengthens our capabilities in delivering joint AI-powered solutions.

Can you share examples of how Infosys has helped clients successfully implement AI-driven digital transformations while balancing workforce reskilling?

Yes, sure. For example, for a major financial services firm, we implemented a GenAI powered assistant that improves wealth advisor productivity and client experience by delivering wealth insights and analytics thereby reducing the turnaround time for developing investment strategies. Also, for an auditing services company, we implemented an Agentic AI solution that transforms audit processes for various end customers by analysing and summarising audit/policy/compliance documentation.

What frameworks does Infosys have in place to ensure ethical AI deployment, focusing on fairness, accountability, and transparency?

We also launched the Responsible AI suite, part of Infosys Topaz, which comprises offerings built around the (AI3S) Scan, Shield, and Steer framework. It is driven by our Responsible AI Office, a dedicated team of cross-functional experts from legal, cybersecurity, AI CoE teams.

The framework aims to monitor and protect AI models and systems from threats, through a combination of technical, legal and process guardrails and ensure strong AI Governance. As a result of this, we are also one of the first companies to be awarded the ISO 42001:2023 certification for AI management systems. We are also working with multiple industry bodies like NIST, WEF AI Governance Alliance and others to strengthen the overall AI ecosystem.

How is Infosys leveraging generative AI technologies to create industry-specific solutions, and what measures are in place to address data privacy and security concerns?

A structured discovery approach is required to identify high impact areas for AI adoption rather than siloed use-cases. Infosys Topaz comprises verticalised blueprints, industry catalogues and strategic AI value map analysis capabilities. We have created playbooks for industries that lay out a structured roadmap to embed and mature GenAI into core processes and operations and across the IT landscape. This includes the right use-cases across the value stream spanning operations, customer experience, research and development, etc.

As part of our Responsible AI by Design approach, we implement robust technical and process guardrails to ensure privacy and security. These include impact assessments, audits, automated policy enforcement, monitoring tools, and runtime safeguards to filter inputs and outputs for generative AI. We also use red-teaming and advanced testing tools to identify vulnerabilities and fortify AI models. Additionally, we employ privacy-preserving techniques such as Homomorphic Encryption and Secure Multi-Party Computation to enhance the security and resilience of our AI solutions.

How is Infosys using AI to drive sustainability initiatives, such as optimising energy efficiency and achieving carbon neutrality goals?

We are using AI to optimise our own data centre operations, analysing usage patterns and intelligently managing cooling systems, and workload distribution. AI-driven monitoring tools detect inefficiencies in IT infrastructure, leveraging predictive analytics and forecasting techniques to improve utilisation in real time.

We have also partnered with Shell to create an integrated solution for green data centres. We’re combining our strengths, i.e., our digital and AI expertise and Shell’s energy knowledge, along with an ecosystem of partners.

For some customers, we are using AI to optimise supply chains to reduce emissions by optimising delivery routes, consolidating shipments, and selecting suppliers with lower carbon footprints. We are developing AI-driven digital twins that enable simulation and testing of product designs and processes for their sustainability impact.

What role is Infosys playing in preparing India’s workforce for an AI-driven future, and how do you see AI reshaping traditional roles across industries?

Infosys is committed to democratising education through initiatives like Infosys Springboard, a digital learning program launched in 2021, enabling anytime, anywhere learning across any device, any language, and for digital & AI skill sets. Through our digital skilling initiatives, we have reached over 12 million people, from students to lifelong learners, to prepare them for the evolving business world. Complementing this is Campus Connect, a program fostering industry-academia collaboration by sharing industry insights with academic institutions.

With the rise of Agentic AI, AI is evolving from a general-purpose tool, to specialised assistants and collaborators, augmenting traditional roles and enabling the human workforce to tackle the harder problems and focus on more value-adding tasks.