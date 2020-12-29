Huddle rooms and conference rooms have been replaced by cloud-based collaboration tools: Vishal Agrawal, MD, Avaya India & SAARC

Read Article

By Vishal Agrawal, MD, Avaya India & SAARC

Over the last several months, Covid-19 has brought rapid technological developments and transformed digital experiences significantly. The reliance on technology has surged and radical solutions have replaced the traditional tech as businesses and lifestyle are transforming rapidly. More so, there has been a complete paradigm shift across sectors due to the current outbreak of Covid-19.

The trends have shifted from large scale investments to the consumerization of the technology. Going forward, we will see minimal investments in the infrastructure by the large organizations as they prepare their organizations for a hybrid workforce in this new normal.

Additionally, huddle rooms and conference rooms are days of past as cloud-based collaboration and remote working solutions replace the current tech, digitally transforming the workforce and creating workplaces of the future. In the days to come, organizations will invest in infrastructure in a distributed manner to provide a similar and effective experience as enterprises pave way for flexible hybrid work model for employees.

Undeniably, the customer experience and collaboration sector has evolved during these unprecedented times. This has been very well established in form of accelerated transformation of traditional contact centers into Intelligent and automated contact centers. This change was mandatory to address the digital-first customer engagement and remote work and indeed, resulted in prompt and efficient customer service. In conclusion, it can be said that the industry now has enhanced resilience, and formulated companies from varied sectors for success in the days after coronavirus

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]