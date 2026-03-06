India’s companies have AI tools; most workers aren’t using them

By Harjiv Singh, Founder and CEO, CambrianEdge.ai

Nearly 60% of Indian workers now have access to artificial intelligence tools at work, up 50% from last year. But fewer than 60% of those employees use the technology daily, according to Deloitte’s State of AI in the Enterprise 2026 report.

That gap reveals the central challenge facing India’s corporate sector: distributing AI tools has proven far easier than getting people to actually use them.

The pattern mirrors what happened with earlier workplace technologies. Companies rushed to provide email, then collaboration software, then cloud platforms. Each time, adoption lagged behind deployment. With AI, the stakes are higher because the technology fundamentally changes how work gets done rather than simply speeding up existing tasks.

Deloitte found that 84% of surveyed companies have not redesigned jobs around AI capabilities. Most organisations are layering AI onto legacy workflows without rethinking the underlying processes. A loan officer still evaluates applications the same way, except now an AI system offers recommendations that may or may not get used.

This creates friction. Workers must decide when to trust the AI, when to override it, and how to explain their decisions when the two conflict. Without clear guidance, many simply avoid the technology.

India’s demographic profile makes this pattern particularly significant. The country has one of the world’s youngest workforces, with millions of professionals still establishing their work habits. Unlike older cohorts who spent decades building expertise around fixed processes, these workers are defining their methods in real time.

That creates an opening. Organisations that embed AI into daily workflows now can shape how an entire generation approaches work. Those that treat it as an optional add-on risk creating a workforce that views AI as a specialised tool rather than a standard capability.

The difference shows up in how companies are transforming. Deloitte’s research divided organisations into three groups: 34% are using AI to create new products and fundamentally change business models, 30% are redesigning key processes while keeping their models intact, and 37% are making minimal changes to existing operations.

Only the first group is capturing AI’s full potential. A mining company executive interviewed for the report described embedding AI into core equipment, turning traditional machinery into connected platforms with sensors and predictive analytics. “We wanted to give it to everyone for everyday usage and make it pervasive everywhere,” the executive said. “But we also wanted to disrupt the market.”

That approach requires more than technology deployment. It demands infrastructure that supports AI integration, from data systems to digital platforms. When these foundations are fragmented, adoption stalls. When they’re aligned, usage becomes routine.

Governance matters too. As AI moves from pilot projects to daily operations, employees need clarity on when to rely on the technology and when to question it. Companies that establish clear oversight frameworks move faster because workers trust the systems they’re using.

India’s AI transition is entering a new phase. The initial challenge was getting tools into workers’ hands. That’s largely complete. The current challenge is getting those tools into daily use.

The organisations that succeed will be those that redesign work around AI rather than simply adding it to existing processes. Access was the first step. Integration is what creates competitive advantage.