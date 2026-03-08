Special Feature: Women leaders shaping the future of responsible AI

As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes industries, the conversation is shifting from whether organizations should adopt AI to how responsibly they deploy it. At the heart of this transition are leaders who recognize that technology alone cannot drive meaningful transformation. Instead, it requires a careful balance of innovation, ethics, governance, and human insight.

On International Women’s Day, it is important to spotlight the women leaders who are helping enterprises navigate this evolving landscape. Across sectors—from financial services and global technology to enterprise operations and people strategy—women executives are playing a pivotal role in ensuring that AI systems are built with transparency, inclusivity, and accountability at their core.

Their perspectives reflect a broader shift in enterprise thinking: AI must not only accelerate efficiency and innovation but also strengthen trust among customers, employees, and stakeholders. By embedding responsible practices into digital transformation strategies, these leaders are shaping AI ecosystems that are not only powerful, but also principled.

Below, leading women executives share their views on building responsible AI, preparing the workforce for an AI-driven future, and ensuring that technology continues to serve human progress.

Vidya Rao

Chief Information and Transformation Officer, Genpact

“Responsible AI must move beyond policy statements and become embedded in how enterprises design, deploy, and scale technology.

At Genpact, this means embedding AI directly into everyday workflows—from finance operations to employee productivity. Our Client Zero model has accelerated our transformation because we use our own operations as the test bed for everything we build. By applying AI-first principles internally across HR, finance, IT, and employee services, we gain rapid feedback, learn from what does not work, and refine solutions before deploying them externally.

This gives us credibility with clients and builds internal confidence, because teams see the benefits firsthand.

But none of this is about the technology alone. The true engine of transformation is our people. When technologists, domain experts, and business leaders work together, enterprises can ensure that AI solutions are both innovative and inclusive. We are investing deeply in building a generation of AI practitioners and AI builders—people who are not just using AI, but shaping what comes next.

Ultimately, building responsible AI is about shifting enterprise culture, not just deploying better tools. It requires clear governance frameworks, continuous upskilling of talent, and a strong commitment to accountability across the AI lifecycle. At Genpact, we have implemented a robust culture of compliance to maintain data privacy, security, and the responsible use of AI technologies.”

Shilpa Menon

Managing Director – Commercial, LCR Capital Partners

“At LCR Capital Partners, we advise families making one of the most significant decisions of their lives – investing and building a future in the United States through the EB-5 program. These decisions often involve life savings, children’s education, and multi-generational planning.

Like the rest of the financial services industry, we too are seeing the transformational impact of AI across our workflows. AI is already helping us evaluate investment offerings more quickly, allowing us to bring opportunities to market faster. It is also helping us better understand investor personas, sharpen our digital outreach and automate routine administrative tasks more intelligently.

While we are trying our best to keep pace with the latest technology and to think about how best to implement AI, a question we constantly ask ourselves is whether we are using it thoughtfully, ethically, and in compliance.

Ultimately, responsible AI for us comes down to fiduciary discipline. Used well, AI removes friction from the system. It gives professionals more time to think, advise, and engage meaningfully with clients. We have to remember, though, that while technology can turbocharge how we do things, the responsibility for the outcome will still rest with us.

As AI systems reshape industries, leaders everywhere (whatever their gender) have an opportunity to ensure these systems are built with intelligence, integrity, and sound judgment. This is, of course, both exciting and daunting because, as the saying goes, ‘with great power comes great responsibility.’

We owe it to future generations to carry forward the lessons we have learnt from the non-technology world about ethics, accountability, and trust, and translate them thoughtfully into the AI systems we build. These values should not be reduced to optional features in a bot. They must remain foundational principles that guide how technology is designed, deployed, and governed.”

Ruslana Reznikova

VP & GM APAC and Eurasia, Infobip

“Every day, people across Asia and Eurasia use digital services in ways that reveal what matters most to them. They want interactions to be simple, reliable, and available in a language they are comfortable with. One moment, someone could be checking a payment update, the next looking for step-by-step guidance to complete a subscription, or quickly resolving an issue through a chat. Observing and analyzing these everyday real-life interactions helps leaders understand how technology should be built so it actually works for them.

At Infobip, we turn these insights into action, shaping experiences, guiding business decisions, and improving operations while ensuring diverse perspectives are included to reduce blind spots and bias. At the same time, technology, support, and operations teams coordinate to create clear decision-making processes, set accountability, and build learning programs that prepare organizations for growth. Instead of simply adding more features, the focus is on removing friction, simplifying processes, and making sure people can complete tasks easily on the channels they already trust.

Responsible use of technology and inclusivity are becoming important differentiators, especially in growing markets like Asia. When systems are built with a wider mix of perspectives, they are more likely to work fairly and earn people’s trust.

The real challenge is often not the technology itself, but asking the right questions at the start. That requires different experiences and viewpoints at the table. When AI systems are trained with a broader understanding of how people behave and communicate, they are better able to recognise patterns and stay aware of potential bias.

These signals help leaders plan ahead instead of only reacting to problems. They show where demand may grow, where services can improve, and how organizations can prepare for change across different markets. When insights are shared across teams, decisions become clearer and grounded in real experiences. This helps organizations grow across diverse regions while keeping services simple, reliable, and easy for people to depend on in their everyday lives.”

Priya Pandey

Head – People & Culture, Thriwe

“Women leaders are increasingly moving responsible AI beyond ethics frameworks into operational enterprise decision-making. Across customer engagement platforms, product development, and revenue planning, the focus is on building systems that are transparent in their logic and accountable in their outcomes.

Leadership across people and culture functions plays a crucial role in grounding AI adoption in organisational realities. These teams closely understand workforce behaviour, communication patterns, and workplace context. This perspective helps enterprises integrate responsible AI into digital transformation roadmaps while maintaining clarity on how automated systems influence decisions.

When these insights inform AI deployment, organisations develop stronger awareness of where bias may emerge. Communication technologies and feedback mechanisms help capture both employee and customer responses, enabling organisations to design AI applications that reflect diverse workforce and customer realities.

In Asia’s fast-expanding digital economy, responsible AI is also becoming a strategic differentiator. Organisations with strong governance frameworks are better equipped to address regulatory expectations and rising customer scrutiny. Disciplined data practices and clear oversight strengthen trust among partners and users who rely on technology-driven services.

Responsible AI ultimately requires collaboration across technology leadership and people strategy. When these functions work together, organisations can build governance structures, upskilling programmes, and accountability frameworks that prepare the workforce for long-term AI adoption and innovation.”