Leveraging AI-driven AEDs: A call for government compliance to save lives in public spaces

By Dr. VK Jain, Senior Physician and Heart Health Specialist

India is facing a critical public health issue: the rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrests (SCA). With over 7 lakh deaths annually due to cardiac-related emergencies, it is imperative to introduce more robust life-saving measures across the country. One such measure that has proven effective globally is the widespread installation of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). These devices, particularly those enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI), offer a practical solution that can significantly reduce fatalities by delivering immediate intervention during cardiac emergencies.

Understanding the function of AI-powered AEDs

An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a lightweight, portable device that can analyze a patient’s heart rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electric shock to restore normal heart function. AEDs are particularly valuable because they are designed for use by non-medical personnel. The AI technology integrated into these devices enables them to automatically assess whether a shock is needed, guiding the user through the process with clear, step-by-step instructions. This ensures that even those without medical training can respond effectively in emergency situations.

The need for AEDs in India’s public spaces

In many countries, AEDs are a standard feature in public spaces such as sports venues, airports, shopping malls, and schools. India, however, has yet to catch up with these global safety standards. While fire safety equipment such as extinguishers and alarms are mandatory, cardiac arrest—which claims far more lives annually—does not yet have a comparable level of preparedness. This gap in public safety infrastructure needs urgent attention, especially when considering that most out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in public settings where immediate medical intervention may not be available.

Global case studies: The impact of AED accessibility

Several countries have reported significant improvements in survival rates following the installation of AEDs in public spaces. In Norway, survival rates after cardiac arrest have increased from 25% to 50% in areas where AEDs are easily accessible. Similarly, cities like Seattle and Toronto have seen marked improvements in survival outcomes. After Japan’s earthquake, AED accessibility contributed to more than 40% survival rates in sudden cardiac arrest cases. These examples demonstrate that making AEDs available in public spaces is a practical and effective strategy for saving lives.

In contrast, India experiences an alarmingly high number of 7 lakh sudden cardiac deaths annually, yet AEDs remain largely absent from critical public areas. The deployment of these devices across gyms, sports clubs, educational institutions, transportation hubs, and large residential complexes could drastically alter survival rates in cases of cardiac arrest.

The role of AI in simplifying AED use

One of the most significant advancements in AED technology is the incorporation of AI algorithms. These algorithms can detect the heart’s electrical activity and determine whether defibrillation is necessary. The AI further simplifies the process by providing clear voice instructions, ensuring that even bystanders with no medical knowledge can confidently administer aid. This level of automation and guidance can be the difference between life and death in an emergency, particularly in public spaces where immediate medical help may not be available.

Financial feasibility of AED installation

Contrary to assumptions, the cost of AED installation is relatively modest. On average, an AED unit costs approximately 1 lakh INR, with maintenance expenses (including pad and battery changes) amounting to around 2,000 INR per year. When compared to the high costs of installing fire safety systems, AEDs offer a more cost-effective solution with direct, life-saving potential. Given the higher occurrence of cardiac arrests versus fatal fire incidents, the inclusion of AEDs in public safety measures should be considered essential.

The case for government compliance

In light of the data, it is evident that government compliance is essential to ensure the widespread installation of AEDs in both public and private spaces. Legislation that mandates AEDs in key areas such as schools, malls, gyms, sports stadiums, and large residential buildings could transform India’s response to cardiac emergencies. International precedents show that such mandates lead to significantly higher survival rates, and India stands to benefit from adopting a similar approach.

Conclusion

The integration of AI-powered AEDs into India’s public infrastructure is not just an option—it is a necessity. With the potential to save thousands of lives each year, it is time for policymakers to recognize the importance of these devices and implement guidelines for their mandatory installation across public and private spaces. As India continues to modernize its healthcare systems, ensuring widespread access to AEDs should be a top priority for improving public health outcomes.