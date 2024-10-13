We are seeing the rise of connected factories: Anand Deodhar, Group CIO, Force Motors

As the automotive industry undergoes a digital transformation, technologies like AI, IoT, and cloud computing are revolutionizing manufacturing, supply chains, and customer experiences. In this insightful conversation, Anand Deodhar, Group CIO of Force Motors, shares his perspective on how these innovations are driving efficiency, predictive maintenance, and real-time decision-making in connected factories. He also highlights the impact of AI and machine learning on production optimization, the critical role of IT in enabling smart vehicles, and how digital platforms are enhancing customer engagement.

Some edited excerpts:

How do you see digital transformation shaping the future of the automotive industry? What are some of the most promising technologies driving this change?

Digital transformation is changing how the Indian automotive industry operates by improving efficiency and product development. We are seeing the rise of connected factories, where data flows seamlessly between production units, allowing for real-time decision-making. Technologies like IoT and AI are transforming manufacturing processes by enabling predictive maintenance, where machines are repaired before they break down, reducing downtime. Automation is also increasing, with robots handling repetitive tasks on assembly lines. In addition, cloud computing is helping companies scale operations, and data analytics is improving production planning and quality control. Over time, technologies like digital twins—virtual models of physical systems—will help optimize vehicle designs and factory setups, saving both time and cost.

AI and machine learning are revolutionizing various industries. How do you see these technologies impacting manufacturing processes in the automotive sector over the next few years?

AI and machine learning are transforming manufacturing in the automotive sector by optimizing production and enhancing decision-making. For example, AI is being used on assembly lines for quality control, where it can detect defects in components through computer vision faster than manual checks. Machine learning algorithms also help in predictive maintenance, analyzing data from sensors to predict when machinery might fail. This helps in scheduling maintenance activities at the right time, reducing unplanned downtime. In India, we are also seeing the integration of AI in production planning, allowing manufacturers to better forecast demand and optimize inventory levels. Over the next few years, AI will continue to reduce production time and costs while improving overall quality in the automotive sector.

Global disruptions have highlighted the need for resilient supply chains. What are some industry-wide strategies or technologies that can enhance supply chain resilience in the automotive industry?

Global disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the need for more resilient supply chains in India’s automotive sector. Companies are increasingly using digital technologies like AI-driven demand forecasting, which helps in anticipating market fluctuations and planning inventory accordingly. Blockchain technology is also emerging as a solution to increase transparency and traceability in the supply chain, making it easier to track parts from suppliers to the final assembly. Cloud-based platforms are helping companies collaborate better with suppliers, ensuring real-time updates on stock availability and logistics. Another strategy is diversifying the supplier base to reduce dependence on a single source. Overall, these technologies are helping Indian automotive companies build supply chains that are more agile and less vulnerable to disruptions.

As customer expectations evolve, how can the automotive industry leverage digital platforms and technologies to enhance the customer experience?

As customer expectations evolve, the Indian automotive industry is leveraging digital platforms to improve the buying experience. Many companies have introduced virtual showrooms where customers can explore vehicle models from their homes, customize features, and even take virtual test drives. Mobile apps and websites now allow customers to book service appointments, track their vehicle’s maintenance, and receive real-time updates. Some manufacturers are also using AI to offer personalized experiences, such as recommending vehicles based on a customer’s preferences. Connected vehicles, which provide real-time data on vehicle performance, are becoming more common and allow customers to monitor their vehicle’s health via mobile apps. These technologies not only enhance convenience but also create a stronger relationship between the customer and the brand.

With the automotive industry undergoing rapid transformation, how do you see the role of IT evolving in the next 3-5 years? What trends do you believe will be most influential?

The role of IT in the automotive industry will grow significantly in the coming years as digital technologies continue to reshape the sector. IT will be a strategic enabler, not just for operational efficiency but for driving innovation. Trends like cloud computing, data analytics, and cybersecurity will play a major role. For example, as companies adopt connected vehicles and smart factories, the volume of data generated will increase exponentially, requiring robust data management systems. IT teams will need to focus on integrating AI and machine learning into various operations to automate decision-making. Cybersecurity will also be a top priority, as connected systems and vehicles become more vulnerable to cyberattacks. Overall, IT will be at the heart of digital transformation, helping companies stay competitive in a rapidly changing industry.

Sustainability is a growing focus for many industries. How is the automotive sector integrating digital technologies to support sustainability goals?

Sustainability is becoming a key focus for the Indian automotive industry, and digital technologies are playing a crucial role in this shift. Many companies are using AI to optimize energy usage in their manufacturing plants, reducing their carbon footprint. Digital twins are being used to simulate and test vehicle designs, helping manufacturers create more fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles. Blockchain is being explored to ensure that raw materials, like metals, are sourced ethically and sustainably. Additionally, electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining traction, and digital platforms are being developed to support EV infrastructure, such as charging stations and battery management systems. These efforts are aligned with the broader goal of reducing the carbon footprint.