Fireside Chat: Amal Krishna, Chief Information Security Officer, ONGC

Data Center & Infrastructure Summit | 21st September 2024 | Hyderabad

Data Center & Infrastructure SummitVideos
By Express Computer
0 25

In this video:
Fireside Chat with Amal Krishna, Chief Information Security Officer, ONGC

Topic: The Potential of Digital Technologies for the Public Sector – Learnings from ONGC

Key Highlights:
[1] Our actual digital transformation journey started in 2019. We identified 11 different primary business domains and we prioritised 6 of the business areas

[2] Earlier to identify and work on 10 oil well locations, 6-10 staffers would work for almost a month. With the adoption of AI, we were able to get this exercise done in merely 6 hours

[3] When it comes to the adoption of technology, take small steps based on your business requirements. Further, do not go with the cloud-first approach. Rather, consider cloud as a medium

[4] Safety is another area where we have adopted advanced IT solutions which sends in an alert to the team if any member, on-site, is unresponsive for a period of time

[5] Another area we are working on is building manpower competent to work with AI models

