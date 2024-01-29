Metaverse marvels: How AI bots are transforming virtual realities into engaging experiences

By Piyush Gupta, CEO, VOSMOS

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a ubiquitous term, resonating in conversations, events, and industry trends alike. Its growing impact on everyday lives cannot be ignored, as it has become increasingly integrated into our daily routines, from self-driving cars to voice assistants. Every business now needs to consider the involvement of AI in some way or the other. The world of content creation and engagement is no exception, as AI is fast making its way into it.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbots are computer programs that leverage Natural Language Processing (NLP) to emulate human conversations. While not a recent development, the use of this program continues to evolve with the advancement of AI technologies. Experiential Chatbots rely on advanced AI to deliver conversational magic to users. NLP is the key ingredient that enables these Bots to understand human queries and provide relevant responses.

VR and AI are often discussed together, but they serve different purposes. VR creates digital environments, while AI simulates human intelligence. When combined, they can create immersive experiences. AI can personalise VR, while VR can demonstrate AI capabilities.

Constant exchange of information

In the current digital era, the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on businesses is unmistakable. The advent of Chatbots has transformed the AI marketing landscape, emerging as a buzzword in this domain. By facilitating customer service and offering personalized recommendations, this advancing technology is fundamentally altering the way businesses interact with their target audience.

Their use is instrumental in ensuring a constant exchange of information and engagement. In the events industry, there is a perpetual quest for innovative ways to enhance attendee engagement. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a promising technology that can enhance the attendee experience and streamline event organization.

The implementation of AI technology has become crucial in achieving superior customer service. Business barriers that impede effective communication are dismantled as AI Bots facilitate multilingual support to customers who speak diverse languages. This is particularly applicable to voice-assisted bots, including Alexa, Siri, and their counterparts. Multilingual Bots are capable of communicating with customers in their preferred language through voice, text, or chat, enabling businesses to provide superior customer service to a heterogeneous customer base.

These Bots have revolutionised how figures and subjects are presented to visitors. Rather than merely receiving curated information, visitors can now engage in an active role by posing spontaneous questions that are customised to their interests. This provides a tailored and interactive learning experience, which is personalised to the individual visitor. With conversational AI Bots, visitors are no longer passive recipients of information but active participants in the learning process. This has transformed how knowledge is acquired and shared.

The future is conversational

Today, conversational interfaces such as Chatbots and virtual or voice assistants are extensively employed by businesses. The primary objective of these conversational AI interfaces is to enhance customer engagement, improve customer service quality, and reduce operational costs simultaneously. These interfaces enable businesses to provide top-quality service to customers anytime, anywhere, thereby contributing to customer satisfaction and loyalty.

AI Bots can enhance any integrated platform, for instance, they can help museums and cultural sites engage with visitors of all ages and backgrounds in more meaningful ways, both on-site and remotely. In classrooms, virtual trips can be facilitated enabling students to have interactive conversations and bringing lessons to life. This is the future of learning – active, conversational, and inclusive. They can enable two-way communication, which was never possible before.

An event application can prove to be a valuable addition. By leveraging AI applications, companies can enhance the attendee experience and increase engagement. Attendees can be prompted to seek assistance via a Bot integrated into the application, which would provide them with instant help and a more gratifying experience. This, in turn, would result in a more engaging experience throughout the entirety of the event.

The immersive experience

The rapid advancements in technology have facilitated a plethora of practical applications across diverse industries, revolutionising how we engage with virtual environments. In event management, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a key tool to personalise events. By leveraging the extensive data available on attendees, AI software can generate tailor-made itineraries, communications, and content for each individual. This, in turn, leads to a more bespoke event experience that aligns with the preferences of attendees.

The latest technologies, such as AI, Virtual Reality (VR), AR, and AI Bots, offer a more immersive experience, regardless of the location. These advancements have transformed businesses by providing a seamless and personalised experience that promotes greater engagement and interaction.