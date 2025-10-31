Rising GCC Footprint Fuels India’s Ascent as a Global Technology Leader

By Pinkesh Kotecha, CMD – Ishan Technologies

Over the years, Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India have evolved far beyond their initial role as back-office support units. Once considered mere captives, these centers have now transformed into strategic innovation hubs, playing a pivotal role in product development, technology advancement, and large-scale digital transformation.

The Indian government is actively supporting GCC expansion through initiatives like the ₹10,000 crore Deep Tech Fund, the ₹500 crore Centre of Excellence in AI for Education, and the National Framework for GCCs in Tier-2 cities. Investments in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and public-private partnership (PPP) broadband expansion are further strengthening the digital backbone necessary for scalable GCC operations.

Today, GCCs are architecting the future of AI, cloud computing, and enterprise security for global businesses. With their increasing focus on high-value, technology-driven functions, the demand for scalable digital infrastructure, secure cloud environments, and next-gen connectivity has never been greater. This shift has placed ICT service providers at the core of the GCC expansion, ensuring these hubs have the resilient, future-ready tech foundation needed to sustain their rapid growth.

With over 70% of GCCs set to integrate AI-driven solutions by 2026 and expand into Tier-2 cities, the need for high-speed networking, enterprise cloud solutions, and robust security frameworks has become more critical than ever. As India cements its position as a global technology leader, its digital infrastructure and ICT partnerships will be essential in sustaining GCC growth and driving innovation.

Driving AI Innovation

India’s GCCs are not only increasing in number but also growing in complexity and strategic significance. This evolution is fueling advancements in machine learning for operational analytics, AI-powered customer support, and cutting-edge research and development.

For instance, banking and financial services GCCs are deploying AI-driven risk assessment tools, healthcare GCCs are leveraging machine learning to improve patient care, and retail GCCs are optimizing supply chains with predictive analytics. These innovations are not only revolutionizing industries but also positioning India at the forefront of AI research and digital solutions.

Reaffirming India’s leadership in AI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted the country’s pioneering role in AI adoption at the AI Action Summit in Paris. He emphasized a collaborative approach that prioritizes transparency, high-quality data, and cybersecurity—aligning with the growing sophistication of India’s GCCs in ethical AI governance and robust security frameworks.

ICT Collaboration: A Key Driver of GCC Success

To maximize technological potential and ensure digital security, GCCs rely on strong partnerships with ICT providers. These companies bring expertise in network infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise software—critical components that enable GCCs to scale operations and achieve seamless digital transformation.

By collaborating with ICT providers, GCCs can integrate AI-driven automation, implement Zero Trust cybersecurity models, and adopt advanced cloud solutions. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) strengthens network security and performance, while solutions like Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Cybersecurity as a Service (CSaaS) enhance secure communication and threat mitigation.

As GCCs expand into Tier-2 cities, seamless connectivity between global headquarters and offshore teams is crucial. ICT service providers are facilitating direct cloud interconnects, SD-WAN solutions, and high-speed fiber networks to enhance cross-border collaboration. Additionally, next-generation data centers are supporting GCCs with low-latency cloud deployments, secure data storage, and hybrid cloud solutions—ensuring business continuity and effective disaster recovery strategies.

Future Outlook: India’s Leadership in the Global Tech Space

With India’s GCC sector projected to become a $100 billion industry by 2030, employing over 2.5 million professionals, the sector is poised for exponential growth To sustain its position as a global tech powerhouse, businesses must invest in scalable cloud solutions, high-speed connectivity, and next-gen enterprise IT to support AI, automation, and advanced analytics.

Looking ahead, the convergence of AI, cybersecurity, and cloud innovation—bolstered by strong ICT partnerships and forward-thinking government policies—will further solidify India’s leadership in the global digital economy.