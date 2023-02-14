Role of Automation in the Travel Tech Industry

Sanjeeb Patel: Director Software Engineering, Sabre India

As technology continues to advance, the travel industry is also transforming at an astonishing pace. The industry is adopting new technologies to enhance customer experiences and streamline business operations. Like how automation is becoming increasingly prevalent and making the travel industry, more efficient and personalized.

Let’s explore some of the areas where automation is transforming the travel industry as we know it.

Booking : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms are being used to create more efficient and accurate travel booking systems, which have the capability of recommending the best deals on flights and hotels, and personalize travel itineraries.

Fraud Detection : AI and ML also find application in detecting and preventing fraud. Algorithms are trained on large data sets to detect patterns that are indicative of fraud, such as abnormal patterns in travel bookings, payments or customer behavior.

Language Translation : With the global rise in cross-border travel, automation technologies like AI-powered language translation are becoming a must-have for travel agencies and online platforms to serve customers from different countries.

Chatbots & Virtual Assistants : The industry is making the most of chatbots and virtual assistants to provide 24/7 customer support, answer frequently asked questions and assist with the booking process. They also assist with post-booking activities such as changing or canceling reservations. This not only ensures convenience to the customers but also frees up human customer support to handle more complex queries.

Supply Chain & Logistics : Another key area of the travel industry where automation is playing an important role is the management of supply chain and logistics. Automation optimizes routes, manages the inventory, and even predicts demand. This helps travel companies to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Hospitality : Hotel industry has started using robots for housekeeping, cleaning, and delivery, thereby, reducing labor costs, and increasing efficiency. Some of the prominent hotel chains across the world are using robots for room service and room management like controlling the lights, temperature, etc. Robots are also reducing waiting time for the guests with a faster check-in and check-out process. These are just a few examples of front desk management and staff management, that’s possible with robotic automation.

Rental car industry: Automation is streamlining the rental process. For example, the rental car industry now has self-service kiosks and mobile apps for faster check-in and check-out. GPS tracking and automated vehicle maintenance systems further showcase how automation is helping rental car companies, improve fleet management.

Cruise industry : Automation in navigation, propulsion, cargo handling and much more is improving the efficiency and safety of ship operations.

Rail industry : Automation has significantly transformed this industry with improvements in Train Control System, Train Scheduling, Train Maintenance, Passenger Information System, ticketing and fare collection, Train Dispatch System, Safety systems and a lot of other areas.

These are just a few examples. There are countless areas where automation is bringing transformation with newer and better technology and changing the way we travel. As we speak, the latest AI innovation, ChatGPT is ushering in a new era of automation. With its ability to automate an array of tasks, from chatbots to various other applications, ChatGPT can be seamlessly integrated to elevate automation to new heights. The power of ChatGPT is undeniable and has the potential to change the game in the industry. It’s true that the power of these tools can be both awe-inspiring and intimidating, however when utilized responsibly, automated systems can bring about unprecedented advancements and benefits to humanity in a multitude of fields, not just travel industry. The future of AI-enabled automation is bright, and ChatGPT and similar highly sophisticated AI models can be leading the charge.

While automation can improve many aspects of the travel industry, it’s important to keep in mind that it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. To strike a balance, companies need to consider factors such as data privacy and security, integration with legacy systems, job displacement, technical complexity, user adoption, and the cost. To overcome these challenges, companies should implement robust security measures, plan for and execute integration projects carefully, manage the impact of automation on their workforce, invest in the necessary resources and technology, provide training and support for users, and evaluate the costs and benefits of automation to ensure a clear ROI. Also, it is extremely important for travel companies to consider how they can use automation to complement and enhance the human touch that customers value in the travel industry. By carefully balancing automation and human interaction, companies can provide customers with the best of both worlds.