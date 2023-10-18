Safeguarding the future: The imperative of strong security in fintech

By Pankit Desai, Co-Founder & CEO, Sequretek

Pursuing a strong security posture is non-negotiable in the dynamic world of fintech, where innovation knows no bounds. Fintech companies are reshaping the financial landscape, but their disruptive potential also attracts a different kind of attention—cyber threats. This article will delve into why fintech companies need a robust security posture, examining security risks, software supply chain vulnerabilities, data privacy implications, and the regulatory compliance landscape. To emphasise these points, we will weave relevant quotes and showcase real-world examples of fintech breaches in India.

Security risks: Protecting the financial lifeblood

Fintech firms are the guardians of vast troves of sensitive financial data, which makes them prime targets for cybercriminals. A single breach can lead to crippling financial losses and irreparable damage to the brand. Thus, a robust security posture is not just a choice but a survival strategy.

As examples we see, in 2020, the Indian fintech giant Paytm suffered a massive data breach, affecting millions of users. While in July 2022, vulnerabilities in the system of online insurance broker Policy Bazaar led to the exposure of the personal details of lakhs of its customers. The incidences are evident enough to validate the urgency and the dire need for better security measures within the industry.

Software supply chain risks: Fortifying against vulnerabilities

Fintech companies often rely on third-party vendors and software components to build their applications, creating potential entry points for attackers. Fintech companies must conduct rigorous vendor assessments to mitigate these software supply chain risks and continually monitor their software components for vulnerabilities.

For example, in April 2023, Upstox, a popular Indian trading platform, reset its users’ passwords after receiving reports that KYC data held in a third-party data warehouse may have been compromised. It is a classic case of a supply chain risk where the impact on a third-party system affects the organisation.

Data privacy impact: Safeguarding trust

Fintech firms are entrusted with a wealth of customer data, from financial transactions to personal information. Failure to protect this data can result in severe legal consequences and a loss of customer trust. Prioritising data privacy is not just about adhering to regulations; it is about preserving the sacred bond of trust with customers.

Let’s take the case of Mobikwik, a prominent Indian fintech company, which faced a significant data breach in 2021. The breach exposed personal data of millions of users. The incident reminds the importance of data security in fintech.

Regulatory compliance needs: Navigating the complex terrain

Fintech firms must traverse a complex landscape of financial regulations, including anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. Non-compliance can result in heavy fines, legal repercussions, and even business shutdowns. A robust security posture is indispensable for meeting compliance needs and staying ahead of evolving regulations.

Tips for improving your fintech company’s security posture:

Implement a comprehensive security program that includes policies, procedures, and technologies to protect your data and systems.

Conduct regular security risk assessments and implement appropriate controls to mitigate identified risks.

Educate your employees about security best practices and train them to spot phishing attacks and other social engineering scams.

Use multi-factor authentication (MFA) to protect customer accounts.

Keep your software up to date and patch vulnerabilities promptly.

Implement 24×7 monitoring of your environment to identify suspicious activity, potential malware attacks, or any data breaches.

Conclusion: Security as a competitive edge

In the fintech realm, a strong security posture isn’t merely a defensive measure; it is a competitive advantage. By making security a top priority, fintech companies not only protect themselves but also their customers and partners. As Warren Buffett aptly said, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.” Fintech companies ensure they’re not part of that unfortunate five minutes by embracing stringent security measures.

Real-world examples of breaches in India underscore the urgency of the matter. Fintech’s future success hinges on safeguarding not only its innovative potential but also the trust and security of its stakeholders.

