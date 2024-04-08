Streamlining application delivery and mitigating risks for critical infrastructure

By Prashant Nanjundappa, VP, Product Management, Progress

Today, organisations must focus on refining processes associated with creating, deploying, and maintaining software applications to enhance their efficiency, security, and reliability. However, streamlining application delivery for critical infrastructures in energy, transportation, healthcare, and finance sectors relies on balancing the demands of on-premises, hybrid, mobile, edge, and cloud environments, which can pose multiple challenges.

A significant hurdle is the ever-increasing complexity of software architectures, making deployment and coordination daunting, especially during rapid and continuous delivery. The pressure to release updates, features and patches quickly requires efficient deployment pipelines and automated testing processes. For example, when Big Basket or Amazon hosts a sale, all sales-related information must be available in all the applications in the ecosystem on the same day. However, achieving speed must not compromise the reliability and security of the applications.

Balancing speed and security

Resolving issues associated with application delivery requires a cultural shift from development and operations (DevOps) to development, security, and operations (DevSecOps). It includes dismantling the silos that often exist between development, security, and the operations team and fostering a mindset of collaboration and prioritising building secure applications from the project’s inception, and incorporating security measures throughout the development lifecycle. The paradigm shift also embodies the “Zero-trust Principle,” which assumes inherent trust and demands verification at every stage. Internal or external entities are thoroughly authenticated before gaining access to the organisation’s network. The “never trust; always verify” approach minimises the attack surface and potential for unauthorised access and lateral movements within a network. The shift is fundamental in averting last-minute hurdles, facilitating a smoother release process, bridging cultural gaps, and addressing security concerns.

The integration of legacy systems and modern application delivery

Many legacy systems contain inherent security vulnerabilities as they are incompatible with today’s best security practices, such as multi-factor authentication, single-sign-on, and role-based access. Some of them lack sufficient audit trails or encryption methods. As per a Ponemon Institute report, 60 percent of organisations consider legacy systems a significant security risk. Therefore, enterprises must gradually modernise and balance the integration of contemporary approaches while honoring the critical functions of existing systems, especially for DevOps and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) methodologies. The process demands strategic planning to harmonise diverse technologies and facilitate a

streamlined application delivery framework that aligns with both current needs and future aspirations in the dynamic landscape of critical infrastructure.

The emergence of cloud computing and edge computing

The emphasis on cloud and edge computing introduces challenges in orchestrating seamless application delivery—the initial hurdle in effectively packaging applications for efficient deployment, installation, and execution across various computing environments. For instance, food delivery platforms, such as Zomato or Swiggy, require timely system updates for operational efficiency.

The second challenge involves addressing latency and distribution unreliability, especially in scenarios where data transfer delays or inconsistent connectivity may impede the seamless and efficient distribution of applications across networks. Therefore, reliability in application upgrades becomes imperative to counter potential disruptions caused by device issues. The third challenge involves maintaining application reliability, which requires continuous performance monitoring. It includes promptly identifying problems and taking swift remedial action to sustain consistent and dependable operations within diverse ecosystems. Addressing

these challenges require a holistic strategy that prioritises reliability, timely updates, and security protocols.

Securing software supply chains

The interconnectedness of supply chain applications necessitates a proactive approach to managing complexities, such as addressing software risks. It involves creating a comprehensive bill of materials and recognising dependencies crucial for bundling software into devices or applications. Subsequently, to help safeguard distributed systems, constant vigilance is essential. Continuous monitoring for vulnerabilities, including application usage and scans, is vital for a proactive approach. Also, actively hunting for threats, using advanced detection tools for swift responses to security breaches, and adhering to regulatory standards is imperative.

Therefore, navigating the complexities of streamlining application delivery for critical infrastructure requires a multi-pronged approach. Prioritizing DevSecOps, integrating legacy systems and adapting to cloud and edge computing environments are crucial. By adopting these principles and embracing continuous vigilance, organisations can unlock the potential of streamlined delivery while bolstering the reliability and security of their critical infrastructure.