Systems dynamics leverages IBM watsonx.ai for smarter talent acquisition & deployment

In today’s increasingly digital and dynamic job market, work providers and work seekers face a persistent paradox, unfilled roles and unemployed candidates coexist, often due to outdated or ineffective matching systems. Furthermore, even though employees with the necessary expertise are available, they are not tapped when needed to address obstinate or tricky problems or tasks. Conventional tools fail to capture the complexity of human expertise, limiting opportunities and hindering organisational agility. Work seekers and work providers can benefit if these challenges of talent acquisition and engagement are addressed.

Ahmedabad-based Systems Dynamics Software Pvt. Ltd. (SDSPL), with over 35 years of experience delivering enterprise-grade software, recognised these systemic challenges. Their talent management platform, the People Expertise Matching System (PEMS), is now redefining how organisations and individuals connect, by leveraging the power of IBM’s advanced AI tools.

Redefining Human Capital Management with AI Precision

Systems Dynamics has long specialised in designing ERP and human capital platforms for governments, corporates, and educational institutions. PEMS was created to support end-to-end recruitment and internal talent deployment. However, the next evolution of the platform required something more – deeper insights, smarter matching, and a broader reach.

To address this, Systems Dynamics partnered with IBM to embed watsonx.ai into PEMS to power a new level of intelligence and precision.

“With watsonx.ai, we have achieved a granularity in expertise mapping to job roles that is unmatched, 100 to 1000 times finer than existing systems. Users can now define their functional and domain expertise with an accuracy that even seasoned professionals often struggle to articulate manually,” said Rahul Ghosh, Program Launch Manager, Systems Dynamics, India.

PEMS now breaks down functional area expertise into two key elements to make it easier and more accurate – a) function (e.g., design, manage, operate) and b) knowledge domain (e.g., biotechnology, finance, engineering). IBM’s watsonx.ai guides users in selecting these through intelligent recommendations for likely areas of expertise based on prior experience and role history. This AI-assisted process ensures more complete and relevant user profiles, whether for job seekers, employees, or organisations managing large talent pools.

AI-Powered Impact Across Sectors

The collaboration has led to a highly adaptable solution, now live across various domains, with PEMS offered in multiple configurations designed specifically for areas like – corporate hiring and internal talent deployment, virtual campus placements in educational institutions, recruitment and staffing agencies to streamline placement workflows, and national employment exchanges.

Each variant benefits from IBM’s trusted AI platform, enabling automated profile matching, dynamic ontology updates, and real-time notifications, creating more inclusive and effective employment ecosystems.

Tangible Business Benefits Realised

Up to 10x improvement in the accuracy of candidate-job matching

Reduced hiring cycles, reduction in alpha & beta errors and improved onboarding workflows

Greater confidence in internal talent deployment and staff engagement

Support for non-traditional employment: freelance, part-time, gig, advisory and remote roles

With IBM watsonx.ai and its flexible LLM integration options, PEMS now supports use cases spanning MSMEs to MNCs, and institutional to national-level repositories, delivering results at scale.

A Scalable Solution Built for the Future of Work

“The recent developments in AI systems have drastically increased the potential to drive productivity by streamlining discovery and analysis of large amounts of data for faster, more valuable insights that are tailored to specific business requirements. A good example of that is the work we have done with Systems Dynamics to co-develop this solution that adapts to the requirements of a diverse workforce and changing hiring models relevant to today’s Indian talent scenario,” said Yukti Punjabi, Director – Ecosystem, IBM India & South Asia. “This is part of our continued effort to build enterprise-grade AI solutions with our partners to solve real business problems using our collection of pre-trained models, AI assistants and tools,” she added.

Deployed through IBM Build Labs, the new PEMS is now live and operational. As the platform continues to evolve with Agentic AI capabilities using IBM watsonx Orchestrate and other generative AI tools, Systems Dynamics and IBM are committed to pushing the boundaries of what talent intelligence can achieve, connecting people with the right opportunities, faster and more effectively than ever before.