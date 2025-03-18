The AI divide: How machine learning literacy is reshaping opportunity

By Dr Venkatesh Sunkad, Director, Jagadish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries and societies at an unprecedented pace. From revolutionising healthcare diagnostics to enabling smarter financial decisions, AI’s impact is pervasive and profound. However, the true promise of this transformative technology lies not only in its applications but also in the preparedness of individuals to harness its potential. AI literacy is emerging as a cornerstone of future success, making AI as indispensable as traditional literacy was in previous centuries. As AI reshapes the landscape of work and education, understanding and embracing its role is critical to unlocking opportunities and addressing the growing AI divide.

Integration of AI in the Workplace

The integration of AI into the workplace is redefining how businesses operate and interact with customers. By automating repetitive tasks, streamlining processes, and offering real-time insights, AI empowers organisations to deliver seamless, enhanced experiences. For instance, financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase use AI-driven systems to detect fraud and optimise investment strategies. Similarly, AI-powered chatbots in companies like Amazon provide efficient customer support, significantly reducing response times and improving user satisfaction.

In India, companies such as Infosys and TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) are leveraging AI to streamline business processes and deliver innovative solutions. Infosys’ AI platform, Nia, helps businesses automate complex tasks, while TCS’s Ignio platform enables cognitive automation to enhance operational efficiency. In the manufacturing sector, companies like Tata Steel are integrating AI to optimise production and improve quality control. The Indian healthcare sector is also experiencing AI-driven transformation, with startups like SigTuple using AI for medical imaging and diagnosis, reducing costs and improving access to healthcare in rural areas. In healthcare, AI tools like IBM Watson Health assist in early disease detection and personalised treatment plans, while AI-driven research at institutions like the Mayo Clinic is pushing the boundaries of medical innovation. These examples underscore the diverse and far-reaching impact of AI across industries worldwide.

The Growing Value of AI Skills in the Job Market

AI skills are rapidly becoming a critical asset in the job market. According to the World Economic Forum, roles requiring AI and machine learning expertise are among the fastest-growing occupation. Beyond technical roles, non-technical professions are also benefiting from AI proficiency. Marketing professionals at firms like HubSpot leverage AI for customer segmentation and campaign optimisation, while HR specialists at companies such as LinkedIn use AI tools for talent acquisition and employee engagement.

In the Indian context, the rise of AI has opened up opportunities in sectors such as e-commerce and fintech. Companies like Flipkart and Paytm are using AI to enhance user experiences, optimise logistics, and provide personalised services. Additionally, Indian startups like Wysa, an AI-driven mental health app, and Haptik, a conversational AI platform, are gaining global recognition for their innovative applications of AI. Educational institutions such as the Vijaybhoomi University, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are offering specialised AI programs, equipping students with the skills to thrive in this dynamic field. Government initiatives like the National AI Portal and AI-focused policies under the Digital India program are further boosting AI literacy and innovation.

Platforms such as Coursera and edX collaborate with universities like Harvard and Imperial College London to provide accessible online courses on AI, making high-quality education available globally. AI-focused bootcamps like those offered by General Assembly provide intensive, industry-relevant training, helping professionals transition into AI-driven roles.

Bridging the AI Knowledge Gap

Despite AI’s transformative potential, a significant knowledge gap persists, creating an AI divide between those with access to AI education and those without. Bridging this gap is essential to ensure equitable opportunities for all. Several strategies can help address this challenge:

Incorporating AI Education in Schools and Colleges

Introducing AI concepts in school curricula is crucial for building foundational knowledge from an early age. Programs that teach coding, machine learning principles, and ethical considerations can demystify AI and inspire students to pursue careers in the field. In India, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced AI as an elective subject in schools, aiming to familiarise students with AI concepts and applications. Organisations like NASSCOM are collaborating with schools to provide AI-focused workshops and resources. Similarly institutions like “JAGSOM” which is a management institution is incorporating AI in most of its “marketing”, “finance” and “HR” courses while offering deep knowledge in its business analystics program

Similarly in USA, non-profits like Code.org are working to integrate AI education into K-12 curricula, ensuring students from diverse backgrounds have access to foundational AI knowledge.

Expanding Access to Online Learning Platforms

Online platforms like Coursera, edX, and Khan Academy offer affordable and flexible AI courses for learners worldwide. These platforms enable individuals from diverse backgrounds to gain valuable skills, regardless of geographic or financial constraints. In India, Government platforms like SWAYAM are also providing free online courses on AI, targeting underserved communities.

Upskilling the Workforce

For the current workforce, reskilling and upskilling programs are vital to staying competitive. Companies can play a significant role by offering in-house training programs and partnerships with educational institutions. Initiatives like the Skill India program are also contributing to workforce development, ensuring professionals are equipped to navigate AI-driven transformations.

Globally, companies like IBM’s SkillsBuild initiative offers free AI training for professionals, enabling career transitions and enhancing employability.

Promoting AI Awareness and Ethics

AI literacy is not just about technical proficiency; it also involves understanding the ethical implications of AI. Educating individuals about AI biases, privacy concerns, and societal impacts is essential to ensure responsible use. Organisations like the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) are working on frameworks to promote ethical AI practices in the country. Internationally, organisations like the Partnership on AI and universities like Carnegie Mellon are at the forefront of ethical AI research, creating guidelines and educational programs that emphasise the responsible use of AI.

Encouraging Public-Private Collaboration

. Public-private partnerships can fund AI research, develop training programs, and create infrastructure that supports equitable access to AI education. In India, the collaboration between NITI Aayog and tech companies like Google and Microsoft aims to foster AI innovation and education. Initiatives like the AI Research, Analytics, and Knowledge Assimilation (AIRAWAT) platform focus on building AI capabilities and infrastructure.

Preparing for the Future.

The “AI divide” presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Addressing this divide is not just about ensuring economic competitiveness; it is about empowering individuals to participate fully in a world shaped by AI. With strategic investments in education, awareness, and collaboration—in both Indian and global contexts—we can bridge the gap and unlock the full potential of AI, ensuring that no one is left behind in this era of transformation.