Rohit Bhardwaj, Deputy Director General, DIID, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, Government of India

Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 22nd February 2025 | Hyderabad

Rohit Bhardwaj, Deputy Director General, DIID, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, Government of India

Topic: Advancing Digital Transformation in NSO India

Key Highlights:
[1] Inaugurated on June 29, 2025, by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the e-Sankhyiki portal serves as a centralized platform for accessing and disseminating official statistical data in India.

[2] Data Catalogue module offers access to over 2,300 datasets, including key statistics like the Consumer Price Index and National Accounts Statistics, allowing users to search, download, and visualize data.

[3] Provides time-series data on essential macroeconomic indicators, equipped with tools for filtering, visualization, and API access to enhance data usability.

[4] The portal ensures data safety through cloud storage with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), regular security audits, SSL implementation, and adherence to guidelines from cybersecurity agencies.

[5] Developed entirely in-house using open-source technologies like PostgreSQL, Node.js, and React.js, the portal reflects MoSPI’s commitment to efficient and transparent data dissemination.

