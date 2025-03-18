In this video:

+ Jay Swamidass, VP and Global Head Sales, Rakuten

+ Ankit Srivastava, Government Sales Director, Rakuten

+ Vyshak, Presales, Rakuten

Topic: Full Stack Observability

Key Highlights:

[1] The Rakuten platform uses AI to filter noise and provide meaningful insights for faster decision-making and root cause analysis

[2] It offers seasonal insights tailored to unique applications like Indian government systems, helping businesses prepare for predictable challenges

[3] AI integration correlates data across multiple systems, reducing alert fatigue and focusing on significant incidents

[4] It boosts operational efficiency by addressing issues quickly and reducing downtime

[5] Rakuten ensures application performance, reliability, and security by proactively identifying and resolving issues before they escalate