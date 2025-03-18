Jay Swamidass, VP and Global Head Sales, Rakuten; Ankit Srivastava, Government Sales Director, Rakuten & Vyshak, Presales, Rakuten
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 22nd February 2025 | Hyderabad
In this video:
+ Jay Swamidass, VP and Global Head Sales, Rakuten
+ Ankit Srivastava, Government Sales Director, Rakuten
+ Vyshak, Presales, Rakuten
Topic: Full Stack Observability
Key Highlights:
[1] The Rakuten platform uses AI to filter noise and provide meaningful insights for faster decision-making and root cause analysis
[2] It offers seasonal insights tailored to unique applications like Indian government systems, helping businesses prepare for predictable challenges
[3] AI integration correlates data across multiple systems, reducing alert fatigue and focusing on significant incidents
[4] It boosts operational efficiency by addressing issues quickly and reducing downtime
[5] Rakuten ensures application performance, reliability, and security by proactively identifying and resolving issues before they escalate