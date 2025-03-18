Hiral Sharma, Head-Solution Architect – Govt, Defense & PSU – India & SAARC, Fortinet
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 22nd February 2025 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Hiral Sharma, Head-Solution Architect – Govt, Defense & PSU – India & SAARC, Fortinet
Topic: Building Cyber Resilience
Key Highlights:
[1] To build strong cyber resilience, organizations need a converged and unified security ecosystem that sets clear security guidelines, ensuring compliance and effectiveness in digital initiatives.
[2] Securing data across all vectors is crucial, whether through network endpoint or cloud security unified control systems for comprehensive protection.
[3] Cybersecurity must go beyond traditional IP-based security, focusing on DATA.
[4] The 3Cs of cyber resilience—Convergence, Consolidation, and Compliance through AI and ML—are key to strengthening security while enabling seamless digital transformation.
[5] FORTINET SECURITY FABRIC provides comprehensive, unified, single-platform solution that secures environments from code to cloud, integrating code security, deployment configuration, and runtime protection