In this video:

Hiral Sharma, Head-Solution Architect – Govt, Defense & PSU – India & SAARC, Fortinet

Topic: Building Cyber Resilience

Key Highlights:

[1] To build strong cyber resilience, organizations need a converged and unified security ecosystem that sets clear security guidelines, ensuring compliance and effectiveness in digital initiatives.

[2] Securing data across all vectors is crucial, whether through network endpoint or cloud security unified control systems for comprehensive protection.

[3] Cybersecurity must go beyond traditional IP-based security, focusing on DATA.

[4] The 3Cs of cyber resilience—Convergence, Consolidation, and Compliance through AI and ML—are key to strengthening security while enabling seamless digital transformation.

[5] FORTINET SECURITY FABRIC provides comprehensive, unified, single-platform solution that secures environments from code to cloud, integrating code security, deployment configuration, and runtime protection