Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Sabha  »  Inder Pal Singh Sethi, Director General, National Informatics Centre

Inder Pal Singh Sethi, Director General, National Informatics Centre

Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 22nd February 2025 | Hyderabad

Technology SabhaVideos
By Express Computer
0 6

In this video:
Inder Pal Singh Sethi, Director General, National Informatics Centre

Topic: Driving Digital Transformation in Governance: The Role of NIC in Building a Future-Ready India

Key Highlights:
[1] The Digital India program, launched in 2015, aims to empower citizens through various tech-driven initiatives such as e-governance platforms, UPI, and digital payments

[2] Digital transformation goes beyond adopting technology; it’s about improving governance and providing seamless, transparent services to citizens

[3] COVID-19 led to an acceleration of digital services, ensuring citizens continued to receive government benefits, such as through the One Nation, One Ration Card program

[4] The government’s focus is on utilizing AI, automation, and digital platforms to enhance service delivery, improve efficiency, and eliminate redundancies

[5] The government’s digital transformation efforts have revolutionized public service delivery, ensuring that millions benefit from efficient, transparent, and technology-driven solutions

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image