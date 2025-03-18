In this video:

Inder Pal Singh Sethi, Director General, National Informatics Centre

Topic: Driving Digital Transformation in Governance: The Role of NIC in Building a Future-Ready India

Key Highlights:

[1] The Digital India program, launched in 2015, aims to empower citizens through various tech-driven initiatives such as e-governance platforms, UPI, and digital payments

[2] Digital transformation goes beyond adopting technology; it’s about improving governance and providing seamless, transparent services to citizens

[3] COVID-19 led to an acceleration of digital services, ensuring citizens continued to receive government benefits, such as through the One Nation, One Ration Card program

[4] The government’s focus is on utilizing AI, automation, and digital platforms to enhance service delivery, improve efficiency, and eliminate redundancies

[5] The government’s digital transformation efforts have revolutionized public service delivery, ensuring that millions benefit from efficient, transparent, and technology-driven solutions