In this video:

Saurabh K. Tiwari, Joint Secretary, Direct Benefit Transfer, Government of India

Topic: Leveraging Technology for Seamless and Efficient Direct Benefit Transfers

Key Highlights:

[1] We achieved 100% Aadhaar Biometric Authentication-based eKYC, making it one of the only schemes to achieve this

[2] Aadhaar-based DBT and governance reforms have helped remove duplicate and fraudulent beneficiaries, effectively plugging leakages and ensuring that benefits reach the right individuals

[3] The replacement of physical documents with verified digital records ensures seamless authentication, enhancing efficiency and reducing paperwork in government processes

[4] A centralized family database assigns a unique family ID, providing a single source of truth for family-based benefit distribution

[5] DigiLocker and API Setu streamlines eligibility verification, reducing time and cost while enhancing credibility and transparency in benefit disbursement