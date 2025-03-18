Saurabh K. Tiwari, Joint Secretary, Direct Benefit Transfer, Government of India
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 22nd February 2025 | Hyderabad
Topic: Leveraging Technology for Seamless and Efficient Direct Benefit Transfers
Key Highlights:
[1] We achieved 100% Aadhaar Biometric Authentication-based eKYC, making it one of the only schemes to achieve this
[2] Aadhaar-based DBT and governance reforms have helped remove duplicate and fraudulent beneficiaries, effectively plugging leakages and ensuring that benefits reach the right individuals
[3] The replacement of physical documents with verified digital records ensures seamless authentication, enhancing efficiency and reducing paperwork in government processes
[4] A centralized family database assigns a unique family ID, providing a single source of truth for family-based benefit distribution
[5] DigiLocker and API Setu streamlines eligibility verification, reducing time and cost while enhancing credibility and transparency in benefit disbursement