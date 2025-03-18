In this video:

Prasun Talukdar, Country Sales Manager – Government & Public Sector, OpenText

Topic: AI-Driven Digital Governance: Transforming Applications & Infrastructure for Smarter Administration

Key Highlights:

[1] The importance of automation in reducing manual tasks and increasing efficiency is emphasized, particularly in government services

[2] AI and machine learning models, like the Aviator platform, are being used to address issues like false positives in security operations

[3] Large-scale government projects are increasingly utilizing technology solutions to improve service delivery, with a focus on performance monitoring and application quality

[4] Smart cities and healthcare solutions are benefiting from technological advancements, improving overall service delivery

[5] Leveraging technology and automation is crucial for optimizing government services, improving security operations, and enhancing citizen experiences