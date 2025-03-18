Ajay S Gadiya, Chief Operating Officer, Maharashtra IT Development Corporation, Department of IT, Maharashtra

In this video:

Ajay S Gadiya, Chief Operating Officer, Maharashtra IT Development Corporation, Department of IT, Maharashtra

Topic: Modernising Infrastructure for Public Services

Key Highlights:

[1] Governments are increasingly adopting cloud-based infrastructure to enhance scalability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in public service delivery

[2] The Right to Service Act ensures that eligible citizens receive government services within a stipulated timeframe, eliminating bureaucratic delays

[3] With digital platforms, citizens can now apply for services online, reducing the need for multiple office visits and ensuring time-bound delivery

[4] AI-driven chatbots are transforming citizen engagement by providing instant responses to queries, while automated workflows reduce manual intervention and speed up approvals

[5] MahaDirect Benefit Transfer, launched in 2018-19, enables seamless direct transfers, ensuring that benefits reach recipients efficiently and transparently