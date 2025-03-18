Sumith Satheesan, Head Enterprise Solution Consulting India, TP-Link India
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 22nd February 2025 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Topic: New-age Software Defined Networking
Key Highlights:
[1] SDN enables customized 5G network slices for improved performance, security, and Quality of Service (QoS)
[2] SDN also integrates access, distribution, switching, and security gateways into a single, streamlined solution
[3] AI & ML-Driven Network Analytics uses real-time data collection for intelligent threat detection, performance optimization, and predictive maintenance
[4] API-Integrated Centralized Control simplifies network management with a single dashboard view, enhancing scalability and operational efficiency
[5] Omada Pro for Industrial Solutions Offers comprehensive networking products tailored for flexible and scalable enterprise infrastructure