The case for data dignity: Moving beyond privacy protection to economic empowerment

By Manasa Rajan, Co-founder & CEO, Jupiter Meta Labs

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 marked a crucial milestone for India, establishing data privacy as a legal right. Yet as we navigate this new regulatory landscape, a fundamental question remains: if individuals legally own their data, why don’t they see any economic benefit from it?

Recently, global citizens from across the world filed a lawsuit against Meta, for data privacy breach, specifically around claims of end to end encryption of user messages (worldwide) on WhatsApp being false and millions of private user chats being accessible to the tech giant. We surveyed 870 Indian consumers and WhatsApp users, to understand what they thought about the issue. When asked what they would do if Meta requested a new set of permissions today, nearly 73% of respondents would engage with permission terms before accepting – indicating a growing consciousness around data consent, even if the depth of scrutiny varies.

Every day, millions of Indians share opinions, preferences, and behaviours online. Tech platforms and research firms monetise these insights extensively, building billion-dollar businesses on the back of user-generated data. The individuals creating this value? They receive nothing, or at best, token compensation that pales against the actual worth extracted.

This isnʼt just an ethical problem, itʼs an economic inefficiency. The DPDP Act gives us rights on paper. Privacy-preserving decentralised technologies can now make those rights economically meaningful.

The Technology Shift

For years, individual data ownership seemed impractical. How could millions of people verify their identity, share insights selectively, and monetise their data without intermediaries capturing most of the value?

Decentralised, privacy-preserving technologies have matured to answer these questions.

Zero-Knowledge Proofs enable identity verification without revealing personal information. You can prove you are a verified Bangalore resident aged 25-34 without disclosing your name, address, or exact birthdate. This creates “Proof of Humanˮ, a mathematical certainty that data comes from real, unique individuals, without compromising privacy.

Blockchain verification creates permanent, tamper-proof records of data authenticity, eliminating the bot traffic, duplicate responses, and panel fraud that plague traditional research methods. And the decentralised architecture ensures individuals retain custody of their own information – rather than surrendering it to centralised databases vulnerable to breaches.

These technologies arenʼt theoretical anymore, they are enabling platforms where millions of verified users connect with brands seeking consumer intelligence, while maintaining complete control and earning fair compensation.

Restructuring the Data Economy

Todayʼs centralised ecosystems operate on extractive models. User data flows into proprietary databases, gets analysed behind closed doors, and generates value that remains with the platform. Users have limited visibility, minimal control, and negligible economic participation.

Privacy-preserving decentralised technologies fundamentally restructure this dynamic. Instead of data flowing into corporate silos, individuals maintain custody while selectively granting access through cryptographic permissions. Businesses gain access to higher-quality, verifiable insights, free from the fraud that plagues centralised panels. Consumers earn fair compensation and retain genuine control.

This isnʼt a zero-sum trade-off. Itʼs a model where transparency, verification, and equitable value distribution benefit both sides. When people are fairly compensated and retain control, they provide more thoughtful, honest responses. When businesses can cryptographically verify data authenticity, they make better decisions. Everyone wins.

What Data Dignity Looks Like in Practice

Across India, millions of verified individuals are already demonstrating this new model, not just protecting their data, but actively wielding it as an economic asset.

Through zero-knowledge verification processes, people establish their “Proof of Humanˮ identity. They can then participate in the data economy without surrendering personal information. They share

insights with brands and researchers while maintaining anonymity. They earn fair compensation for their time and opinions. And they can revoke access at any time.

This isnʼt micropayments for surveillance. Itʼs genuine participation in value creation, protected by mathematics rather than corporate promises. Major enterprises are already leveraging this verified, privacy-preserving consumer intelligence for critical business decisions, because the data quality exceeds traditional methods.

On this journey from data protection to data dignity, India has a unique opportunity to lead. We have the regulatory foundation, the technological capability, and increasingly, the public awareness. What we need now is commitment, from policymakers, businesses, and individuals, to build a data economy where value flows fairly to those who create it.

Thatʼs not just good ethics. Itʼs the foundation of a more equitable digital economy.