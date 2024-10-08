The economic power of closing India’s gender gap in tech

By Monish Darda, Co-Founder, Icertis

In the rapidly evolving landscape of global technology, India stands at a crucial juncture. With the highest number of female STEM graduates globally, the nation has a unique opportunity to lead the world in tech innovation. However, to fully harness this potential and drive the economy forward, the persistent gender gap in the tech workforce must be addressed.

Women bring diverse perspectives and skills that significantly enhance problem-solving and fuel creativity in technology. By tapping into this wealth of talent, India can address its tech workforce shortages and position itself as a formidable competitor on the global stage, particularly in cutting-edge fields like AI and big data. The long-term participation of women not only increases the available talent pool but also propels India’s ambition to become one of the world’s largest economies.

Breaking barriers: Challenges for women in tech

Despite India’s advantage in STEM education, particularly among female STEM graduates, women still face significant challenges when entering and advancing in the tech workforce. Gender bias, societal expectations, and underrepresentation in senior technical roles create barriers to entry and professional growth.

This disparity is not just a loss for women but for the tech industry. The underrepresentation of women in roles that shape the future of AI and big data means that critical perspectives are missing from decision-making, creative problem-solving, and innovation. Addressing these barriers is essential for building a more diverse and effective industry.

Becoming an inclusive tech ecosystem

To overcome these challenges, companies must take proactive measures including:

Implementing targeted recruitment: Focus on opportunities to attract female talent in tech roles.

Setting up mentorship programs: Foster support networks that connect women with experienced leaders.

Cultivating inclusive work environments: Create workplaces where women can thrive and contribute fully.

Creating clear pathways for leadership: Develop initiatives that enable women to lead in AI and big data projects.

Tracking gender disparities: Continuously track and address hiring and advancement to help address inequalities.

At Icertis, we have witnessed the impact of these strategies in driving meaningful change. Our Fearless Accelerator Program fast-tracks women into leadership roles, while our Women in Tech group and global networks offer crucial support, visibility, and community.

Companies that adopt similar measures create environments where women can thrive, contribute to growth, and make the tech ecosystem stronger. When women are empowered to lead and innovate, the industry gains from their unique perspectives and problem-solving approaches.

Driving Innovation Through Diversity

The contributions of women to AI and GenAI innovation are substantial. For example, women at Icertis have played pivotal roles in advancing AI-powered contract intelligence solutions and shaping core innovations like Icertis Copilots. 24 percent of Icertis’ India-based engineers are women, and their technical expertise have been instrumental in driving the efficiency and effectiveness of contract intelligence.

Diverse perspectives in AI and GenAI innovation enable teams to identify a broader range of use cases and potential challenges, ensuring that AI solutions are more inclusive, comprehensive, and ethical. This diversity not only reduces bias but also improves ethical considerations in AI models, leading to systems that prioritize social responsibility and avoid perpetuating societal stereotypes.

Empowering women for India’s future

Closing the gender gap in tech is not just a matter of equality; it’s an economic imperative. By fostering a more diverse and inclusive tech workforce, we can address India’s tech talent shortage, drive innovation in critical fields like AI and big data, enhance global competitiveness, and fuel sustainable, long-term growth for the industry.

Our approach at Icertis, and one that we believe should be industry-wide – is to focus not only on increasing the number of women in tech but creating meaningful opportunities for their expertise to shine. Opening doors for women to make substantial contributions to the industry will not only address the talent gap but will also help build a highly skilled and diverse workforce that advances India’s position as a technology epicenter, enhancing its competitiveness on the world stage.

The future of India’s tech industry, and our economy, depends on business leaders’ ability to harness the full potential of our diverse talent pool. Let’s seize this opportunity to create a more prosperous tech ecosystem for all.