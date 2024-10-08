E2E Networks partners with People+ai to unlock access to compute at scale

E2E Networks announced its partnership with People+ai to address the massive need for cloud GPU and cloud computing requirements in India. The partnership seeks to strengthen India’s compute ecosystem by offering accessible and customised compute resources.

People+ai, an initiative of the not-for-profit EkStep Foundation, is creating a network of micro data centers in India through their Open Cloud Compute (OCC) project. The OCC project envisions an open, decentralised network for compute infrastructure that can help meet the growing demand for compute while fostering collaboration among various stakeholders, including businesses, developers, and government entities. By leveraging the power of open-source technologies, OCC is democratising access to cloud resources, enabling organisations of all sizes to harness the benefits of cloud computing without the constraints of traditional models. The aim is to bring compute power closer to users, ensuring faster processing, reduced latency, and enhanced data sovereignty.

Tanuj Bhojwani, Head, people+ai said, “At Open Cloud Compute, our vision is to democratise AI by making compute resources accessible to all innovators. The Open Cloud Compute initiative can benefit greatly from E2E Networks’ ability to empower AI innovators across India, from early-stage startups to industry leaders, ensuring that the next wave of AI-driven innovations comes from inclusive and diverse ecosystems.”

Kesava Reddy, CRO, E2E Networks Ltd said, “We’re excited to partner with People+ai to make cloud computing and GPU power more accessible. This partnership will help businesses in India, big and small, use advanced AI and cloud technologies to innovate and grow. We aim to build a strong AI ecosystem that benefits everyone.”

This initiative is particularly significant in India, where the demand for scalable and flexible cloud solutions is rapidly growing, driven by digital transformation across industries. The partnership with India’s leading AI-focused cloud company, E2E Networks – an NSE-listed and MeitY-empanelled cloud service provider – marks a significant step towards democratising access to cutting-edge cloud GPUs, GPU clusters, and advanced AI development workflows. By offering high-performance cloud GPUs like H100, A100, and cluster configurations 64xH100 or 256xH100, along with AI development studio TIR, E2E Networks makes it easier for private and public sector organisations to train, deploy, and scale AI-driven applications. This initiative empowers businesses of all sizes to innovate and compete effectively in the AI era, while fostering AI transformation across sectors.

In the coming decade, GPU computing will dominate, particularly for specialised workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and high-performance computing. E2E Cloud is pioneering this transformation by enabling a diverse array of workloads suitable for startups, SMEs, educational institutions, and big businesses alike, helping build an ecosystem that can help India lead in the AI decade.