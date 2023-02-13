The effective use of API in e-commerce and logistics

By Vishal Totla, Co-Founder and COO, Shipyaari

An Application Programming Interface, or API, is a framework for integrating software and systems to exchange data as needed. It has become simple to link systems and conduct business owing to API, which functions as a string between systems and allows efficient data flow.

Simply put, API is a set of rules and protocols that allows different software systems to communicate with each other.

When it comes to e-commerce, one has the option of connecting their system to several third-party service providers who offer software and hardware for inventory management, logistics, payments, accounting, and customer relationship management. Businesses and brands involved in e-commerce do not need to worry about developing their software to handle operational tasks like online transactions, shipments, inventories, etc. They can easily incorporate the APIs of services, such as CRM software or WMS software that have previously developed a system that is solely focused on that particular function.

When integrating and facilitating communication across various systems and services, APIs are frequently utilized in e-commerce. Some of the frequent examples for use of APIs in e-commerce include:

• Retailers employing APIs to connect their e-commerce platform with their inventory management system, to enable accurate stock level tracking and real-time updates on product availability. APIs enable clients to safely make online payments using a range of methods by integrating their e-commerce platforms, such as their brand website, with payment processors and gateways. Integration with shipping and logistics service providers is particularly helpful for real-time order tracking, managing delivery orders, and automatically creating shipping labels.

• Real-time tracking capabilities, for example, can greatly enhance customer satisfaction and contribute to a rise in client lifetime value. Organizations, brands, and vendors frequently utilize Customer CRM APIs to access, track and monitor customer data from many platforms, including Digital Products, Social media, Mobile, and Email Marketing, and Web Analytics, to get insights into the behavior and preferences of their customers. Effective use of this can significantly improve customer satisfaction and profitability. Through the use of targeted marketing campaigns and personalized product suggestions, specialized APIs can access client data from several platforms, forging strong user connections while increasing ROI and ROAS.

• APIs make it quite simple to incorporate the use of well-known services like WhatsApp. To maintain connections with customers throughout their lifetimes, brands can use them successfully. From the moment users register, to communicating services, reminding them of abandoned carts, and even keeping them informed of the progress of their purchases from the point they purchase until they receive them, as well as gathering feedback.

The ability to more easily access and exchange data and functionality with partners, consumers, and other stakeholders make APIs one of the most important enablers for e-commerce enterprises. As a result, these companies may streamline operations, increase efficiency, and generate new revenue streams.

Specifically for logistics, businesses now have all-inclusive access to using, sending, receiving, filtering, and analyzing data thanks to APIs. This enables firms to take further steps to develop or to identify and address issues with how their organizations operate. Data transmissions are encrypted and secured to prevent unauthorized use. For instance, a company would want to assess how many shipments were delivered, how many are still pending, and what the ratio is concerning earlier months. The company will generate the information through its eCommerce website and send it to the logistics system via API. The logistics system will then retrieve the pertinent data regarding the status of the shipments and send the data back as requested by the company, which will now have all the information needed to draw the necessary conclusions from it.

In this modern world, let’s use ChatGPT as an example, an AI tool that responds to any question you ask. This AI system or piece of software would be connected to another piece of software through which it is gathering data, and even that would be connected via API.

Every business utilizes APIs, which, to put it briefly, makes them effective. Thanks to API, it is now very simple to launch a business with low resources. With API, you can connect to any service provider and use their services without having to spend time and money constructing everything yourself.