The Evolution of AI: Generative AI and Agentic AI as growth catalysts for Technology Services

By Singaravelu Ekambaram, SVP and Global Head of Delivery, Americas at Cognizant

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has undergone a fascinating evolution over the years, marked by significant paradigm shifts. From its early days, where AI systems were built to mimic human reasoning through explicit rules and logic, to the current wave of Agentic AI, the journey has been remarkable.

Initially, AI systems relied on machine learning, leveraging statistical methods and algorithms to learn from data. This was followed by the advent of Generative AI, which could generate new content using technologies such as deep neural networks, GANs, and transformer architecture.

Today, we are witnessing the rise of Agentic AI, which builds on content generation capabilities to autonomously make decisions, plan, and execute multi-step tasks with minimal human intervention. While there are valid concerns, risks, and challenges associated with the current state of AI, the next decade promises to be an era of rapid advancements. AI is poised to transform technology services, impacting software development, content generation, customer service and marketing, to name a few. The convergence of traditional AI tools and generative AI (GenAI) is expected to bring about profound changes, driving productivity gains, improving quality, and enhancing user experiences.

The Convergence of AI and Generative AI in Technology Services

As AI becomes ubiquitous, the convergence of AI and GenAI is transforming the technology services landscape. Early adoption has primarily occurred in areas such as software development, content generation, natural language capabilities, and vertical use cases in customer service and marketing content generation. However, as the technology evolves and addresses current pitfalls, it is expected to proliferate into other areas.

Impact on Software Development and Enterprise Efficiency

GenAI is significantly impacting software development by enabling productivity improvements through the use of the right tools. This frees up developers’ time for value-added work, leading to improved code quality and enhanced developer satisfaction. The evolution from code generation tools to vibe coding opens opportunities for quickly developing POCs and empowering business users to create visualization interfaces without IT involvement. GenAI also drives efficiency within enterprises by automating and improving internal tools and processes such as knowledge management, helpdesk operations, and talent management.

Agentic AI and Autonomous Business Operations

GenAI creates new content based on learned patterns, while Agentic AI focuses on autonomous decision-making and action execution to achieve specific goals. By leveraging GenAI capabilities, Agentic AI enhances operational efficiency and reduces costs, enabling zero-touch operations through multi-agent systems that perform tasks like humans.

These agents form a network of specialized entities with their own goals, inputs, and outputs, operating through discrete steps and communicating in natural language. They use large language models (LLMs) trained on vast datasets to quickly process outputs, make decisions, and identify actions to achieve goals efficiently. The agents continuously evolve and self-learn from each task to improve the quality, accuracy, and relevance of their output.

This evolution enhances customer experiences and generates new revenue streams by reimagining business processes.

Addressing Challenges and Building Trust

Despite the exciting opportunities, there are challenges such as high infrastructure costs, security, privacy, ethical concerns, data quality, and the complexity of integrating with legacy systems. AI Governance with necessary guardrails and a “human-in-the-loop” approach is crucial to address ethical and privacy concerns. Enterprises must build trust with their workforce by providing training and opportunities to embrace the change.

Equipping the Workforce for the AI Revolution

While the push for GenAI-based automation may seem like it will replace tasks currently performed by humans, it will also create the need for new skills and roles within enterprises. Therefore, it is crucial for enterprises to enable their workforce and equip them to successfully transition into new roles by reskilling them for positions such as Prompt Engineers, Context Engineers, Agent Orchestrators, and Human-in-the-Loop Designers.

The Future of AI

The future of AI looks promising, with the potential to significantly enhance the software engineering process productivity. From delivering self-healing software solutions managed by autonomous operations to supporting reimagined business processes and enabling newer business models, AI is set to transform the technology landscape. We will also witness the emergence of Physical AI, where AI agents are integrated into polyfunctional robots and systems that interact with the physical environment in spaces such as hospitals and factories. Eventually, we will see AI achieve general artificial intelligence and, subsequently, superintelligence.

As AI continues to evolve, it is essential for enterprises to build trust with their workforce, equip them with new skills, and leverage platforms and accelerators to enable consistent, secured adoption of this fast-evolving technology at scale, ensuring a smooth transition into the future of technology services.