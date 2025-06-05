The intersection of identity security and data privacy laws for a safe digital space

By Abhishek Gupta, Managing Director, India, SailPoint

In the current era of technology, where information or data is synonymous with currency, the intersection of identity security, cybersecurity and data privacy holds paramount importance. Being ranked as the world’s third-largest digital economy (as per State of India’s Digital Economy Report 2024), rapid digitalisation along with socio-economic changes presents opportunities for innovations and new services in India, along with the challenge of safeguarding the newly created digital identities and huge data sets that accompany this growth. A recent IBM Report highlights that in FY24, the average cost of data breaches in India reached a staggering Rs. 19.5 crore, a 7% increase from the previous year. Deployment of comprehensive identity security frameworks along with stringent data privacy policies will, therefore, promote trust in the entire digital framework among citizens, as well as businesses.

Rising security threats in the age of digital identities

In the last decade, Aadhaar powered India’s ambitious digital leap. The world’s largest biometric identity system, as well as the emergence of digital payment platforms, has reshaped how we identify ourselves online. Our digital footprints today extend miles beyond usernames and passwords; they take the form of biometric data, voice signatures, behavioral patterns, and a myriad of types and levels. But with more data comes more risk.

This rapid digitisation has unlocked new frontiers—not just for innovation, but also for cybercrime. In the last year alone, businesses of all kinds in India have been subjected to an unprecedented surge in cyber-attacks. Hospitals, banks, and even internationally recognised tech companies have suffered the consequences. The India Breach Report by Falcon Feeds reveals a troubling spike in incidents during the first half of 2024—593 reported cases, including data leaks, ransomware attacks, and the illegal trading of access credentials. Cybercrime is getting smarter, faster, and more sophisticated, and the risk of phishing, cloud and AI bot exploitation, infiltration of supply chains, insider attacks, and advanced zero-day vulnerabilities are higher than ever. Even the peripherals that we connect to like OT and IoT devices are showing to be a lot more vulnerable than expected.

As we embrace new technologies that offer us great convenience, it has become rather effortless to track us down. As our digital lives become more complex, protecting an identity is no longer just about passwords—it’s about staying one step ahead in a constantly shifting battlefield. The question is no longer if your digital identity is at risk. It’s when.

Building trust through intelligent identity security

The integration of identity security with data privacy has become essential for corporations, governing bodies, and policymakers. Compliance regulations are set by frameworks such as the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill and the CERT-In directives – but encryption and access control alone are no longer enough.

AI-driven identity security tools flag access combinations before they become gateways to fraud, monitor behavior anomalies in real-time, and offer deep, contextual visibility into both human and machine identities. All these factors combined bring about compliance-free, trust-building resilient security: proactive security that is self-adjusting, overcoming various challenges encountered today.

By aligning intelligent identity security tools with privacy regulations, organisations gain more than just protection—they earn credibility. In a world where reputation is everything, showing a real commitment to data privacy can be a game-changer.

Identity management at the core of India’s data laws

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, marks an important shift in how personal data is governed and protected, with profound focus on a consent-first, rights-driven approach that places individuals at the center of data governance. For enterprises, this is not merely a box to tick but a wakeup call to overhaul their understanding of identity management. Under the DPDP Act, organisations now legally bear the weight of responsibility to safeguard personal data with transparency and accountability. Encryption, access controls, and breach response protocols are no longer optional – they’re non-negotiable.

The DPDP Act tracks closely to global benchmarks such as GDPR and data protection regulations in Singapore and Australia which mandate organisations to implement appropriate security measures to protect personal data and amp up response to data breaches. They also assert that organisations that embrace and prioritise data privacy and identity security stand to gain the optimum level of reduced risk and enhanced trust from customers, partners and regulators.

Achieving compliance starts with efficient identity security. AI powered identity systems enable businesses to protect systems and data by overseeing and managing the access of every type of user, including non-human identities. Security protocols optimise monitoring and flag risks while ensuring access remains appropriate, compliant and aligned to governance frameworks.

The bottom line

In our connected digital world, identity has become the new boundary, and safeguarding it is essential. Organisations must implement AI-driven identity security tools for contextual insights into identity behaviors and to maintain consistent oversight of all user access points as cyber threats become more sophisticated. To build resilience, teams should be equipped with the best practices in data protection and align with evolving data privacy laws, like India’s DPDP Act. A safer, more intelligent digital future is possible with the correct approach, which is found at the nexus of identity security and data privacy.