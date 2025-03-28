The Rapid Evolution of Biosensors for Fitness, Health, and Wellness

By Lisa Trollo, MEMS Sensors Ecosystem and Digital Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics

Biosensors are devices that can monitor physiological states, like heart rate or blood pressure, or detect biological parameters such as glucose levels or the presence of specific proteins in the blood.

The information biosensors collect can be used to support a medical diagnosis (for instance, a specific infection) or to provide feedback to the user on parameters of interest (for instance, the number of calories burned in a workout).

Originally developed in the 1960s for medical diagnostics, biosensors are now used by a diverse range of people – including medical patients, healthcare professionals, athletes, industrial workers, and even everyday consumers – to track their health, improve performance, and enhance safety.

Where biosensors are found

Biosensors are becoming an indispensable part of modern life. They are integrated into smartphones, smartwatches, and other wearable tech. From rings and earbuds to headsets, smart patches, and even clothing, biosensors make it easy to track health data in real-time.

In the consumer healthcare sector, wearable biosensors focus on detecting physiological signals for personalized health tracking – like monitoring athletic performance through smart watches, chest-bands or other accessories. Through these devices, they offer personalized health tracking, helping people monitor sleep quality, fitness progress, and overall wellbeing.

Biosensors are also a key component of medical devices like cardio or smart patches. They enable real-time monitoring of heart activity, glucose and various metrics, like sodium, potassium or calcium levels. These are used mainly for management of diabetes and to ensure timely medical interventions and personalized healthcare.

The science of detection: how do biosensors work?

Biosensors measure various biological levels and changes in the body, including heart rate, respiration, muscle activity, and blood oxygen levels. They use various technologies to convert these changes into electrical signals that can be used to provide real-time data for the users.

One of key characteristics of many biosensors is that they are non-invasive – meaning that they measure what is going on in the body from outside the body. This has been key for the proliferation of biosensors in consumer devices.

Biosensors take this measurement in a variety of ways.

Heart rate monitoring can be done by EKG (electrocardiogram) and augmented through a context aware analysis done with the fusion of motion signal captured by an accelerometer, and even by shining a light on the skin and collecting the reflected or transmitted wave of the light with a photodetector. Human body temperature can also be measured using infrared light to measure the temperature of the skin.

Hydration monitoring sensors, typically found in smartwatches or fitness bands, monitor hydration levels through bioimpedance or sweat analysis. In this case, biosensors aim to measure more electrolytes for single tests, which provides users with real-time analysis of their hydration and concentration levels of analytes like sodium and potassium.

It is not yet possible for all measurements to be made non-invasively. For diabetics, the current continuous glucose monitoring devices still require a small sensor wire to be inserted under the skin to measure the glucose levels in interstitial fluid. This is big improvement versus the multiple daily finger pricks needed before.

Biosensors and semiconductors

The semiconductor industry has played a crucial role in their evolution by enabling more precision, functionality, and miniaturization of biosensor devices. Advancements in biosensor technology have enabled them to be connected to IoT devices for seamless data sharing between devices; to become more sophisticated data-processors; and to be integrated into biocompatible materials to enable them to be worn close to the skin without causing discomfort – therefore enhancing the quality of data that can be captured from the human body.

Data protection and privacy

The growing use of biosensors has also raised a number of questions about issues of privacy. These devices collect vast amounts of personal data. Manufacturers are ensuring this data is encrypted, and protected by privacy laws like GDPR in Europe and HIPAA in the U.S. The future of biosensors must balance technological advancement with stringent data security to maintain user trust.

The growing biosensors market

The biosensors market is growing fast. Industry intelligence company Yole says the wearable biosensor sector has a growth rate of over 8%1. While the technology wave in the 2010s featured fitness trackers and smartwatches, technology progression has advanced to so-called “hearable” devices, such as wireless earbuds, that can also track health data. Yole also expects biosensors to be used in augmented reality (AR) technology, furthering its use beyond its original application.

The future of biosensors: what’s next?

While smartwatches and fitness trackers have paved the way, upcoming innovations in hearables (earbuds that monitor health), augmented reality glasses, smart patches and smart clothing will push the boundaries of what biosensors can do. As demand for these devices increases, the focus will shift to making them more energy-efficient, secure, and even more embedded in daily life.

Expect biosensors to become an essential tool for tracking health and wellness in the years to come.