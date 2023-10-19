The Rise of Virtual Reality in Fantasy Gaming: Immersive Worlds and Experience

By Ankur Mudgill, COO & Co-Founder of Super4

Embarking on a fascinating journey, traveling through lush forests, climbing beautiful mountains, and experiencing huge, breathtaking vistas, which were once thought to be science fiction. However, today, with technological advancement, it has now become a vivid reality. In the past few years, the gaming business has undergone a significant revolution that has permanently changed how we interact with the digital world. Among various technologies, virtual reality emerged as the dominant player, revolutionizing the gaming industry and India is the country where the effects of VR are most obvious.

According to Market Research Future, the virtual reality gaming market is expected to grow from $14.2344 billion in 2023 to $74.61594 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period (2023–2030), with Asia Pacific regions being no exception. This is where fantasy sports and gaming have really taken off. Today, the growth of VR in Indian gaming is more than just a trend; it is a game-changer that is shaking up the very concept of the immersive world and attracting a diverse and fast-growing fantasy gaming community for great experiences. So, let’s delve into the details about VR, its impact, and its future in the realm of fantasy gaming.

Virtual reality in gaming

When we talk about fantasy games, they are online games that allow participants to explore the magical realm and can create teams of substitutes for true professional athletes in certain sports. In addition, fantasy games like cricket, football, and others are more of a skill-based game in which players compete using their skills and tactics. On the other hand, these are chance-based games, like poker, rummy, and similar games, in which participants do not require any expertise and solely rely on luck to succeed. And in VR, these fantasy games take on a whole new level of immersion, as you can physically move and interact within the virtual world.

Unsurprisingly, the synergy between virtual reality and fantasy gaming is nothing short of a technological marvel. One of the most appealing aspects of VR gaming is the ability to immerse yourself in the experience. With the help of technology, you can participate in the environment rather than just observe it. Whether you’re flying through the sky, fighting in a thrilling battle, or playing games for real money, VR allows you to immerse yourself in the lives of your avatars and experience the immersive world and every thrilling moment as if you were there.

Here are some of the key changes that VR has brought to the realm of fantasy gaming:

Enhanced immersion: The VR technology’s unmatched level of immersion in fantasy games is one of its most important effects. In this regard, gamers now actively participate in the game rather than just watching it from afar. Players can interact with PC and NPC, explore environments, and experience the rush of battle in the virtual reality (VR) world. It brings fantasy gaming to a level of realism never before attained and is close to living inside the game.

New prospects: In a recent analysis by Dentsu titled Gaming Analysis India 2022, the number of gamers in India is predicted to increase to 700 million in FY25 from 507 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. Furthermore, virtual reality has also widened the scope of fantasy gaming. Games are no longer restricted to the screen and controller’s historical limitations. First-person views and creative dynamics that make use of the VR world are just a few of the unique viewpoints that have been made possible by VR. Role-playing games, where players may fully inhabit their characters, and fantasy settings, where they can fully immerse themselves in order to earn rewards, have both benefited from it.

Improved accessibility and interactivity: In today’s digital-driven era, gaming has become more participatory and accessible thanks to VR. Keyboard, mouse, and game controller limitations no longer apply to players. Motion controllers and VR headsets enable natural, hands-on engagement with the gaming environment. As a result, fantasy gaming becomes more accessible and appealing to a broader spectrum of players, increasing player engagement and expanding the audience.

The future of VR in fantasy gaming: A perfect blend

The Indian gaming market is witnessing remarkable growth. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Indian gaming market is anticipated to increase from $3.02 billion in 2023 to $6.26 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.68% during the projected period (2023–2028). This includes various segments, with fantasy sports and gaming being significant contributors. Thus, VR, which is gradually finding its way into the Indian gaming scene, is poised to transform the industry.

As a result, the rise of VR in fantasy gaming has ushered in an immersive age and experiences that go beyond mere entertainment, offering a bridge to uncharted horizons in the Indian gaming industry. The immersive qualities of VR and the boundless creativity of fantasy gaming make for a perfect blend. Furthermore, businesses may anticipate more intriguing breakthroughs in the field of VR fantasy gaming as technology develops. Thus, thanks to the rapidly expanding Indian gaming sector and the growing accessibility of VR devices, the future is promising for both artists and gamers.