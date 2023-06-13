The Role of Flash Memory technology in AI

By Fissal Oubida, General Manager, Lexar Co., Limited

Today, AI is becoming the new normal. Its remarkable accuracy, along with the capacity to process complex arrays of data within a matter of seconds,is what makes the models so influential. Such high feats have been achieved through leveraging flash memory technology solutions, which have the ability to store, process, and retrieve data not only while using but also while developing the frameworks of AI. From GPUs to high-end processors, all depend on flash memory technology to make the AI model work. Here is how AI benefits from flash memory technology:

1. High storage speed

The learning component of AI depends heavily on rote learning, or the memorization of specific information, such as vocabulary, foreign languages, various problem-solving techniques, etc. Later, the generalization method is used to put this learning strategy into practice. Here, any storage would not suffice. Without a reliable and fast storage mechanism like flash memory that uses solid-state chips, using an AI model and its development would be agonizingly slow. In fact, flash memory only takes 1/1000th of the time taken by traditional storage solutions when it comes to data transfer. This feature makes machine learning efficient in terms of time consumption, as it will require only a few microseconds for the data to reach its intended destination.

2. High storage capacity

As previously stated, AI operates using the route learning framework. Such large storage requirements may necessitate large physical spaces, which might incur additional costs in the production process. However, flash memory chipsets are compact and allow developers to store more in less space. This goes a long way toward reducing the environmental impact of AI development.

3. Less power consumption

Flash memory technology uses less power to store and retrieve data. Moreover, they can endure heat more efficiently. In return, this leads to lower power consumption. Since data science centers require loads of money for machine learning, reducing power consumption becomes vital for reducing the environmental as well as commercial costs of AI development.

4. Security of data from environmental threats

The durability of flash memory technology is unparalleled. The technology makes devices resistant to shocks, vibrations, and other external threats, including temperature changes and exposure to high heat. This offers more security to the stored data by preventing it from getting corrupted or being lost.

In addition to the above, flash memory solutions play a key role in allowing end users to use AI models to their full capacity. And even though AI has come a long way, developers are constantly adding new features while enhancing the ones that already exist. The accuracy of flash memory aids machine learning by ensuring that the right information reaches the right destination at the right time to make the most of an opportunity without delay. Moreover, with the Internet of things being integrated with AI, Storage demands are only going to become more complex.. As a result, the importance of cost-effective, efficient, and long-lasting flash memory technology-driven devices will only grow in the future.