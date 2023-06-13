Appdome collaborates with GitHub to automate delivery of Secure Mobile Apps 

Appdome, the mobile app economy’s one and only Cyber Defense Automation platform, announced it has integrated its platform with GitHub – the complete developer platform – to build, scale and deliver software. GitHub Actions is now part of the Appdome Dev2Cyber Agility Partner Initiative to accelerate the delivery of secure mobile apps globally. With this new integration, GitHub users can leverage Appdome’s configuration-as-code ease from inside GitHub and build any of Appdome’s security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat and other cyber defenses into Android and iOS apps.

Appdome’s cyber defense automation platform streamlines delivery and accelerates release times by using technology to build cyber security defenses into iOS and Android apps – including runtime application self-protection (RASP), code obfuscation, mobile data encryption, jailbreak detection, root detection, man-in-the-middle attack prevention, on-device anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, anti-bot and other protections. Manual methods of cyber defense implementations in Android and iOS apps are complex, slow and brittle. This solves mobile brands’ need for technology platforms to automate the delivery of cyber defense in mobile apps and to keep pace with modern DevOps pipelines.

“Mobile is fast becoming consumers’ preferred way to interact with brands, which increases the urgency for development teams to create and update apps frequently to remain competitive. They’re working in an environment that is continuous, agile and fast-moving,” said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator and CEO of Appdome. “Development teams need a cyber defense solution for mobile app development that takes advantage of and integrates with mobile development best practices and tooling. In this way, they can deliver the protections end-users desire in their iOS and Android apps, build by build and release by release.”

Today, global consumers demand more protection than ever in their mobile app experiences. As Appdome’s recent survey, Global Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security, revealed, 94% of global consumers said they would promote a brand if the mobile apps protected them against security, fraud and malware risks. Sixty-eight percent also indicated they would abandon brands that offered no protection.

“GitHub is a key development platform for mobile apps, and developers using GitHub need to be able to build security protections into these apps rapidly from within the platform,” said Karen Hsu, SVP of Mobile DevOps and Security Solutions. “This integration with GitHub enables brands and their development teams to meet growing demands from mobile users for stronger protection.”