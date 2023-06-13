Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Appdome collaborates with GitHub to automate delivery of Secure Mobile Apps 

Appdome collaborates with GitHub to automate delivery of Secure Mobile Apps 

News
By Express Computer
0 20

Appdome, the mobile app economy’s one and only Cyber Defense Automation platform, announced it has integrated its platform with GitHub – the complete developer platform – to build, scale and deliver software. GitHub Actions is now part of the Appdome Dev2Cyber Agility Partner Initiative to accelerate the delivery of secure mobile apps globally. With this new integration, GitHub users can leverage Appdome’s configuration-as-code ease from inside GitHub and build any of Appdome’s security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat and other cyber defenses into Android and iOS apps.

Appdome’s cyber defense automation platform streamlines delivery and accelerates release times by using technology to build cyber security defenses into iOS and Android apps – including runtime application self-protection (RASP), code obfuscation, mobile data encryption, jailbreak detection, root detection, man-in-the-middle attack prevention, on-device anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, anti-bot and other protections. Manual methods of cyber defense implementations in Android and iOS apps are complex, slow and brittle. This solves mobile brands’ need for technology platforms to automate the delivery of cyber defense in mobile apps and to keep pace with modern DevOps pipelines.

“Mobile is fast becoming consumers’ preferred way to interact with brands, which increases the urgency for development teams to create and update apps frequently to remain competitive. They’re working in an environment that is continuous, agile and fast-moving,” said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator and CEO of Appdome. “Development teams need a cyber defense solution for mobile app development that takes advantage of and integrates with mobile development best practices and tooling. In this way, they can deliver the protections end-users desire in their iOS and Android apps, build by build and release by release.”

Today, global consumers demand more protection than ever in their mobile app experiences. As Appdome’s recent survey, Global Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security, revealed, 94% of global consumers said they would promote a brand if the mobile apps protected them against security, fraud and malware risks. Sixty-eight percent also indicated they would abandon brands that offered no protection.

“GitHub is a key development platform for mobile apps, and developers using GitHub need to be able to build security protections into these apps rapidly from within the platform,” said Karen Hsu, SVP of Mobile DevOps and Security Solutions. “This integration with GitHub enables brands and their development teams to meet growing demands from mobile users for stronger protection.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image