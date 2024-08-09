Express Computer

Top 5 Most in-demand and lucrative tech careers in India

By Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad

For many engineering and computer science students, a tech career represents more than just a job—it’s a chance to shape the future. The tech industry is at the forefront of innovation, driving transformative change across all sectors. By acquiring the right tech skills, graduates can position themselves for exciting roles that not only offer financial security but also the opportunity to make a real impact on the world.

Here are five high-paying tech jobs in India that are in the spotlight:

1. Data scientist

Data scientists analyse complex data to help companies make informed decisions. Data scientists solve real-world problems using data, from predicting market trends to improving healthcare outcomes.

With skills in programming, statistics, and machine learning, data scientists are in high demand across industries.

Average Salary: ₹8-15 lakhs per year (entry-level), ₹25+ lakhs per year (experienced).

2. Cloud architect

With businesses moving to the cloud, cloud architects are becoming essential to a business, working with cutting-edge technology and helping to shape the future of IT infrastructure.

They design and manage an organisation’s cloud computing strategy, ensuring systems are scalable, reliable, and secure.

Average Salary: ₹10-20 lakhs per year (entry-level), ₹30+ lakhs per year (experienced).

3. Full-stack developer

Full-stack developers are all-rounders, handling both front-end and back-end development. They must be versatile as they build complete applications from scratch. As they get an opportunity to see their projects come to life, this job can be very fulfilling and rewarding.

Average Salary: ₹6-12 lakhs per year (entry-level), ₹20+ lakhs per year (experienced).

4. AI/ML engineer

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) engineers develop intelligent systems that can learn and adapt. From self-driving cars to recommendation systems, their work has changed industries the way we live in.

AI/ ML engineers are at the forefront of technology, creating systems that can think and learn.

Average Salary: ₹8-14 lakhs per year (entry-level), ₹25+ lakhs per year (experienced).

5. Cybersecurity specialist

Data thefts and website breaches are becoming more and morè common. This is leading to a rising demand from businesses for cybersecurity specialists to protect an organisation’s data and systems from cyber threats.

Èveryday is a new challenge, and cybersecurity specialists play a vital role in keeping information safe.

Average Salary: ₹7-10 lakhs per year (entry-level), ₹20+ lakhs per year (experienced).

The tech industry in India has something for everyone. Dive in and find the job that best suits your skills and interests!

