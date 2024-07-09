Express Computer

Unlocking the power of AI for Indian entrepreneurs

By Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Director of Marketing, GoDaddy India

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, entrepreneurs of all sizes should be aware of the trends that are evolving the digital world. One of the driving forces behind shifts in the digital business landscape is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Let’s explore how innovations in this field are impacting online businesses and how Indian business owners can take advantage of these changes to boost their ventures.

Competitive edge

Artificial Intelligence has emerged as a crucial competitive differentiator for digital entrepreneurs. From chatbots that improve customer service to predictive analytics that inform marketing strategies, AI is transforming the way we conduct business online. Companies that embrace intelligent technologies are excelling at personalizing customer experiences and optimizing internal processes.

Recent findings from the 2024 GoDaddy’s Global Entrepreneurship Survey reveal 94% of Indian small business owners believe AI implementation would yield tangible positive outcomes. Interestingly, the areas deemed most likely to benefit from AI include marketing (65%), business planning and strategy (61%), and customer service (52%). These findings suggest that AI has the potential to improve the performance of core operational functions to give small businesses a competitive edge.

In marketing, AI can enhance personalized customer experiences through targeted advertising, predictive analytics for sales trends, and task automation. Personalization has never been as vital as it is now. Consumers expect online experiences tailored to their preferences, and AI plays a key role in this process.

In business planning and strategy, AI can improve decision-making, identify new market opportunities, and enhance financial forecasting accuracy. Additionally, AI can also significantly improve customer experiences by aiding businesses understand and anticipate customer needs.

Looking ahead

The GoDaddy Global Entrepreneurship Survey shows a positive future for Indian entrepreneurs, with 87% expecting their businesses to grow in the next 3 to 5 years. This optimism shows a strong entrepreneurial spirit and confidence in the market. As these businesses continue to use new technologies like AI, they are in a good position to boost the economy and create new opportunities. This positive outlook highlights a bright future for Indian entrepreneurs, where smart strategies will lead to long-term success.

Part of this positive outlook comes from the fact that 90% of small business owners in India feel confident using AI tools. To help them, GoDaddy has launched tools and resources, including AI Domain Search and GoDaddy’s Prompt Library. This free AI-powered tool offers marketing prompts, acting like a marketing expert by giving personalized suggestions based on a business’s industry, audience, and goals.

Conclusion

As Indian entrepreneurs continue to embrace AI, they are unlocking new potential for growth, efficiency, and innovation. The confidence shown by business owners in navigating AI tools, supported by GoDaddy’s resources, positions them to thrive in an increasingly digital marketplace. By leveraging AI to enhance marketing, customer service, and business strategy, Indian small businesses are not only staying competitive but also setting the stage for a prosperous future.

