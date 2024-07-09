C1 expands GICC Hyderabad facility to boost innovation and growth

C1 (formerly ConvergeOne), announced the significant expansion of its Global Innovation and Capabilities Centre (GICC) in Hyderabad. The expansion of the GICC (Global Innovation and Capabilities Center) has been part of C1’s growth strategy. This tactical move is to support the company’s continued growth and improved capabilities and create value for its global customer base.

Following the inauguration of their facility last year, C1 has doubled its investment to expand the Global Innovation and Capabilities Center (GICC) into a 40,000 sq. ft. facility at Sattva Knowledge Park in Raidurg, Hyderabad. The seating capacity has also been doubled at GICC with state-of-the-art training facilities. As part of its strategic growth plan to foster innovation and provide advanced solutions, C1 has also established the C1 R&D Lab and the C1 Experience Center for customers.

The new C1 Customer Experience Center will showcase innovative products, including the newly launched C1 Elly™️, a GenAI-powered assistant that enhances operational efficiency and decision-making.

“We are proud to reach this landmark in our expansion journey,” said Mr. Chandra Boddoju, Managing Director, and Country Head of India Operations. “The improved GICC is a testament to our commitment to leveraging the incredible talent in India to drive global innovation. The new facilities will support our present operations and direct the way for future growth and technological advancements”.

The work conducted at the Hyderabad center will continue to play a crucial role in C1’s Security and Enterprise Networks portfolio, as well as in operations across the C1 ecosystem. The Indian leadership team is an integral part of the global senior leadership of C1, driving a cross-functional, collaborative approach to innovation and growth. As part of the expansion, four new senior leaders have been onboarded in India, demonstrating C1’s commitment to leveraging the country’s talent and resources.

“The Expansion of the GICC is a major step in our growth”. said Ms. Tamara Shaw, Chief Transformation Officer, USA. “The new facilities will enable us to showcase our cutting-edge solutions and provide differentiated solutions across customer experience and collaboration. By utilizing the talent and expertise in India, we will be well positioned to accelerate our global operations and deliver exceptional value to our customers”. Elaborating on the expansion, Mr. Eric Walter, Sr. Vice President, Managed Services, USA said “GICC is the strategic investment for supporting C1’s customers for elevated connected experience and fostering innovation for its growth enablement and capacity building”.

The newly expanded facility will feature a cutting-edge lab environment, to be extensively utilized for training and cross-skilling. This will enable C1 to transition teams to new technologies, fostering growth for both the company and the industry. C1’s successful Campus Grad Program has laid a strong foundation for attracting top-tier talent with robust engineering and technical skills, positioning the company competitively in the market. The GICC in Hyderabad is a hub for driving C1’s growth across its combined capabilities in building scalable networks and highly secure environments to provide holistic solutions to customers with a focus on the connected human experience.